Nikki Bella confirms comeback planned for The Bella Twins

The Bella Twins have been the subject of WWE return rumors for some time, seemingly since they first went on hiatus from wrestling. Nikki Bella's recent in-ring return, along with the usual WrestleMania season speculation, fueled the talk, but now there's a bit of confirmation. The Bella Twins appear to be gearing up for an actual comeback, according to Nikki herself.

The Garcia twins signed WWE developmental contracts in June 2007 with no prior experience. Nikki and Brie became The Bella Twins, and they found significant success in the promotion before being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020. Nikki Bella made a surprise return at the Royal Rumble in February for her first match since the 2022 'Rumble. The #30 entrant eliminated Bayley and went 03:03 before Nia Jax made her the 27th overall elimination. The appearance fueled comeback rumors in a major way, along with recently leaked reports on potential return plans.

The Fearless One has now stated that The Bella Twins will make a comeback. Nikki and Brie sat down in Las Vegas on Saturday to join Busted Open Radio's Dave LaGreca and co-hosts Bubba Ray Dudley, Mark Henry, Tommy Dreamer, and newcomer Natalya, who joined Busted Open while in town with WWE. Dreamer asked The Bellas if there would be one more match.

"You sometimes gotta ask the question that they all want, like... ladies, Bellas, are we ever going to see another match? Come on now," Tommy Dreamer said. [From 00:01 to 00:10]

Nikki said she'd love to, as fans cheered and Natalya offered encouragement, but she quickly changed the subject to memories with The Innovator of Violence. The Queen of Harts then said a few positive words about The Bellas as the show came to an end, but not before Nikki dropped the big news.

"OK, to wrap it up... I'm waiting for this one [points to Brie] to join me in the ring. So, yes... there will be a Bella Twins comeback," Nikki Bella said. [From 00:50 to 00:56]

The end of Nikki's statement was obscured by cheering, and it seems she may have indicated the comeback for 2025 sometime, but that has not been confirmed. Brie also competed in the Royal Rumble 2022, and that was her last match.

The Bella Twins reunite with Bianca Belair

The Bella Twins attended the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Las Vegas on Friday. The former Divas Champions walked the red carpet and caught the show from inside the Fontainebleau.

WWE shared footage of Nikki, Brie, and Bianca Belair on the Hall of Fame red carpet. The reunited trio can be seen posing for photos and having a few friendly words.

The Bellas have not teamed since they joined Ronda Rousey in beating The Riott Squad at RAW on October 8, 2018, which was a rematch of the Super ShowDown match held two days prior. Nikki and Brie had their last tag team bout during RAW on September 3, 2018, a win over Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.

