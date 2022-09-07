5 WWE Women who could align with Adam Pearce against Ronda Rousey - long-time friend turns rival, former Champion returns

Adam Pearce has seemingly stepped into a feud with Ronda Rousey on SmackDown after the WWE official clarified that he wasn't happy that she wasn't fired for her actions.

Rousey has always been a wild card in WWE and has already been suspended numerous times because she cannot control her temper and lashes out at non-contracted performers.

Pearce felt the wrath of The Baddest Woman on the Planet last week on SmackDown, and it's clear that he will be out for revenge. Rather than suspend Rousey again, he could call upon several WWE women to help make an example of the former women's champion.

#5. Lacey Evans

Evans returned from maternity leave in April this year.

Lacey Evans is currently sidelined from WWE and hasn't been seen for several weeks after initially feuding with Aliyah on SmackDown. Evans and Rousey recently welcomed children and returned to the company to pick up where they left off.

Despite booking issues following her return, Evans could still be built as a legitimate threat to Rousey as a former marine. She would be happy to step back into a meaningful storyline.

The women's division has had quite a boost since Triple H took over the creative. Evans could be another woman who could take advantage of this and put Rousey in her place on the blue brand.

#4. Shayna Baszler

Ronda Rousey put her bets on Shayna Baszler coming out on top at Clash at the Castle and has recently been seen telling The Queen of Spades that she has lost her edge.

The two women have been best friends on and off-screen for years. But if Adam Pearce tells Baszler that she has to go toe-to-toe with Rousey, then she is contractually obligated to do so.

Rousey will be disappointed in Baszler for coming up short against Liv Morgan. A feud against each other could likely lead to Baszler becoming The Submission Magician again and allowing the two women to become a formidable tag team.

#3. Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks hasn't been seen on WWE TV since May, but the former women's champion is expected to make her return to the company in the near future.

The Boss is one of the best female wrestlers to ever step between the ropes. So, who better for Pearce to call upon than Banks to set up a dream feud with Rousey heading into the Saudi Arabia show?

Rousey is being pushed as a heel at the moment. Sasha would be the perfect person to turn the crowd against her and ensure that she is booed throughout to become one of the best heels on the brand following their feud.

#2. Sonya Deville

Despite an MMA background, Sonya Deville has been overlooked for much of her pro wrestling career. If needed, she is one of only a few women in the company who could hold her own against Rousey.

Pearce and Deville have had their own issues over the past few months, but it would be interesting to see if they could push them aside to deal with Rousey. It should be noted that Ronda also took her aggression out on Deville only a few months ago when she was the official in charge of SmackDown.

#1. Former WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

The obvious choice here would have to be The Queen since Charlotte Flair is expected to make her WWE return imminently.

She was last seen when she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. The Queen has since gotten married and taken some much-needed personal time.

Flair has a legitimate reason to want to come back and exact revenge on Rousey. Adam Pearce could make that happen if he has Charlotte return soon to battle The Baddest Woman on the Planet on his behalf.

