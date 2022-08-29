5 WWE Women who could align themselves with Bayley 

Bayley made her return to WWE back at SummerSlam after more than a year on the sidelines. The former Women's Champion had clearly bided her time and set out a plan for her comeback, which has since included forming a stable with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai.

The two women have already proved their worth in the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament and are the favorites to pick up the win and take home the vacant titles.

Whilst the trio appear to have gelled well together in WWE over the past month, Bayley recently hinted that there could be more women added to their stable in the future. The following list looks at five women who could fit in well with the group who seem to be called Damage Control.

#5. Carmella

Carmella and Bayley have been having some interesting conversations on Twitter over the past few weeks. This could be a hint regarding Carmella's direction when she makes her WWE return. The former Women's Champion is already a heel on RAW so could slot in well with the group. The company doesn't appear to have any plans for her since her split with Zelina Vega.

Carmella came through the ranks in NXT with Bayley and the two women are close friends outside of WWE. Their history could be enough to help them to gel as a duo and could be the boost that Carmella needs to get back on track on RAW.

#4. Zelina Vega

Much like Carmella, Zelina Vega has been missing from TV for several months and appears to have changed her hair color in preparation for her return. Vega has proven that she can be a dominant manager and has led several male stars to Championships in her career.

If Bayley wants to step back into the ring and not be seen as the manager of Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, then it could be a good idea for someone like Zelina Vega to step in and be seen as the manager instead. Vega herself is a fantastic wrestler, but she is also head and shoulders above many women on the mic, which shouldn't go to waste.

#3. Asuka

Asuka is a former Women's Champion in her own right, but it's clear that she hasn't been given the opportunities that she deserves in recent months. Iyo Sky and Asuka have a history together and it could lead to the two women deciding to join forces and Iyo bringing Asuka into the group in the coming months.

There are a lot of women on the main roster at the moment and not as many opportunities. The resurgence of released superstars in recent weeks could lead to many women making harsh decisions about their future.

#2. Tegan Nox

Several rumors have been circulating regarding Tegan Nox and her return to WWE. With Clash at the Castle taking place from her hometown of Wales, there is a likelihood that the former star could make a cameo appearance. Given her history with Dakota Kai, it's hard to imagine the two women won't cross paths.

Kai and Nox were once members of Team Kick, but a lot of water has gone under the bridge since they were friends. In WWE, it's hard to see where alliances come from. Since Bayley appears to be the one pushing the former NXT women forward on the main roster, Nox could probably benefit more from aligning with Bayley than she could go up against her.

#1. Former WWE Women's Champion Sasha Banks

The Women's Tag Team Championship final takes place tonight on RAW and the most predictable outcome here would see Iyo and Dakota pick up the win and Sasha Banks and Naomi make their return.

This would then lead to the whole "who are the real champions" storyline for several weeks. A spin here could be that Banks and Naomi return, but Banks turns on her former partner in order to align herself with Bayley. The two women could then dominate the company together like they once did.

Bayley and Sasha were the first ever Women's Tag Team Champions and it would be interesting to see if the duo wanted to reunite to take them back.

