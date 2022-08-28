Bayley teases adding more members to her current WWE faction

Bayley has teased the possibility of adding more members to her faction.

At this year's SummerSlam premium live event, she made her return to WWE television alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (formerly known as Io Shirai).

Speaking recently on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast, Bayley hinted at the possibility of her recruiting more members for Damage CTRL. She further claimed that "anything's possible" at the moment.

“You’re just gonna have to wait and see. I mean, who knows? Anything’s possible. Look at us in this group. You know, anything’s possible.” [H/T: ITRWrestling]

As of right now, Kai and SKY are competing in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. The duo has progressed to the final and will face SmackDown stars, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.

Bayley recently shared her honest opinion on WWE's women's division

Bayley recently shared her honest opinion on WWE's women's division and its current state

Speaking on the same edition of the After The Bell podcast, the former SmackDown Women's Champion claimed that the booking of the women's division was getting repetitive at times.

"I think there's been time periods and matches that have taken it to the next level. Whether it's a little bit or whether it's a big change or it opens one set of eyes or thousands of eyes. I think it kind of got to a point where it was just a little stagnant. You're kind of seeing the same faces or you're seeing the same style matches, you're seeing the same structure matches, or the same like, 'OK, the girls are gonna be in this slot and it's gonna be this long.' I think it got a little stagnant," Bayley said.

At Clash at the Castle, she will team up with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to face RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss in a six-woman tag team match.

It remains to be seen if The Role Model will introduce a new member to her faction in the coming weeks.

Also watch: 5 WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs | Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, AJ Styles:

Did you know a DX vs. nWo match already happened? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi