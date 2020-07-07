5 WWE women who announced their pregnancy immediately following their release

Many female wrestlers have left WWE to start a family

There are many female wrestlers who have announced their pregnancies following their release

Many WWE women over the years have opted to leave the company to start families. Interestingly, there are a number of women who have been able to continue to be contracted to WWE and start a family as well.

Maryse and The Miz have had two daughters whilst Maryse has remained contracted to WWE, Brie Bella gave birth to Birdie Jo whilst taking hiatus from the company before later returning and being part of the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match.

Rosa Mendes announced her pregnancy back in 2015 and remained under contract as a backstage interviewer throughout before retiring from the company a year after her daughter was born.

I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much. pic.twitter.com/auSvwtx3gp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

At present, Becky Lynch is set to give birth in December after she announced that she was expecting her first child with former WWE Champion Seth Rollins a few months ago. Whilst there are many women who have been lucky enough to remain with the company throughout their pregnancies, there are many others who haven't been as fortunate.

#5 Michelle McCool

Michelle McCool left WWE back in 2011 after she was pinned by Layla in a loser leaves WWE match back at Extreme Rules. The former Women's Champion married WWE legend The Undertaker around a year before she left the company and went on to announce that the couple was expecting their first child just a few months later.

Extreme Rules happened in May 2011 and Michelle McCool gave birth to the couple's first child the following year in August. Faith is the couple's only child together and is now almost eight years old.

Michelle has since returned to the company numerous times in the past with her most interesting return being as part of the women's Royal Rumble match in 2018 where she set the record with five eliminations.

