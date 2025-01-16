5 WWE women Becky Lynch turned into major stars

Becky Lynch is considered The Man of WWE for a reason. She has set and broken several records during her illustrious career, but at the same time, Becky has rightfully achieved this moniker by not just helping herself but also her fellow superstars rise to the top.

Becky Lynch started her WWE career in 2013 by joining the NXT roster. Although she had a slow start on the main roster in 2015, her rise as The Man in 2018 established her as a top star. Since then, she has become a double world champion, headlined WrestleMania, and has shared the ring with several legends and rising names. Not only Becky, but some of her rivals benefitted from her stardom, as the 37-year-old put over several talented performers.

In this list, we will look at five WWE women Becky Lynch turned into major stars:

#5. Bianca Belair became the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion at 420 days

Bianca Belair was a well-known name before she joined the main roster due to her time in NXT. However, it was her feud with The Man that elevated The EST of WWE as a babyface.

Their rivalry began with a bang at the 2021 SummerSlam when Becky Lynch returned to defeat Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship in just 26 seconds. Both women feuded again en route to WrestleMania 38. The rivalry was filled with many unforgettable moments, such as Bianca cutting off Becky's hair. At The Show of Shows, The EST defeated The Man to kickstart her 420-day reign. She had another victory over the Irish star at SummerSlam 2022. After the match, the female stars embraced each other, ending their feud.

#4. Liv Morgan was the last superstar Becky Lynch fought before her hiatus

Liv Morgan had a successful Revenge Tour after she returned to WWE at last year's Royal Rumble. She injured Rhea Ripley on the RAW after WrestleMania XL, forcing The Eradicator to vacate the Women's World Title, which was eventually won by Becky Lynch.

Lynch and Morgan feuded for the title, and The Miracle Kid dethroned The Man at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE after an assist from Dominik Mysterio. In their rematch on the following RAW, The Judgment Day member further proved she deserved the gold by defeating The Man inside a Steel Cage. Becky decided not to renew her WWE contract in June last year. Liv Morgan later took pride in announcing that she was the reason Big Time Becks "retired."

#3. Tiffany Stratton is the current WWE Women's Champion

Tiffany Stratton has achieved tremendous success since being drafted to the main roster in 2024. The Buff Barbie recently became the WWE Women's Champion after successfully cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase that she won last year at the titular PLE. Although the 25-year-old's success is credited to the improvement she showed in NXT, Becky Lynch's involvement should also not go unnoticed.

The 25-year-old was already a popular act in NXT last year, but she garnered more attention during her feud with Becky Lynch. The feud kicked off after Tiffany mistakenly mentioned that Lynch was a former NXT Women's Champion, which The Man wasn't. Although Tiffany lost against Big Time Becks, it was enough to show fans she could hold her ground against a WrestleMania main eventer.

#2. Lyra Valkyria recently became the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion

Lyra Valkyria is also one of the NXT draftees from last year who has found success on the main roster. Although she was initially not placed prominently on RAW, that recently changed after she competed in the Women's Intercontinental Championship Tournament, defeating Dakota Kai in the final to become the inaugural champion.

Like Tiffany, Lyra's success can be traced back to her NXT days. She also crossed paths with Becky Lynch on the developmental brand. At NXT: Halloween Havoc in 2023, Valkyria defeated The Man to win the NXT Women's Championship. Later, the Women's Intercontinental Champion even shared that her fellow Irishman shared some advice that gave her confidence and inspiration.

#1. Alexa Bliss is one of WWE's fan favorites

Alexa Bliss and Becky Lynch have many similarities. They are multi-time Women's Champions and are fan favorites. Also, they have crossed paths several times in the ring.

Lynch and Bliss feuded for the SmackDown Women's Title in 2016. While The Man was initially successful in retaining her gold, Alexa eventually captured it in a Tables Match at that year's TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs PLE. For many, this was the year Alexa began to gain traction as a superstar.

