"It was so satisfying" - Bianca Belair on her rivalry with Becky Lynch ending with a handshake at WWE SummerSlam

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently discussed her year-long rivalry with Becky Lynch.

She suffered a shocking loss to Big Time Becks in 26 seconds at last year's WWE Summerslam event. However, Belair avenged the loss at this year's WrestleMania and once again at SummerSlam. The EST defeated Becky Lynch to retain the RAW Women's Championship and the two shook hands following the match.

Speaking to Inside the Ropes, the 33-year-old revealed that she was happy with how her story with Becky Lynch unfolded:

"It was so satisfying," said Belair. "It was a long road, a very long and unpredictable road. From SummerSlam, the 26-second SummerSlam, very unpredictable, and out of nowhere, you never know where things are going to go. So for us to be able to get back to it at WrestleMania and then to get back to it again at SummerSlam, I feel like that is something that isn't really done a whole lot, especially for the women and our feuds." (02:16 - 02:45)

Bianca added that starting and ending the feud with Becky Lynch was very satisfying:

"So to be able to get with Becky Lynch and have this memorable feud with her and be able to bring it back full circle to where now it started with a handshake and ended with a handshake," she added. "The whole redemption story for me to be able to walk out with the title again after losing it in such a controversial way, it was very satisfying." (02:46 - 03:07)

Becky Lynch on her feud with Bianca Belair ending with a handshake at WWE Summerslam

Becky shook Bianca's hand after the match at WWE SummerSlam and stood by her side as Damage CTRL arrived. She suffered a shoulder injury during the bout and Damage CTRL attacked her on the following RAW to write her off television.

The 6-time Women's Champion spoke with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast recently. She echoed Bianca's sentiments about the feud starting and ending with a handshake:

"I'm really happy with what we did because I do think that it was a beautiful end to the story. It began with a handshake at SummerSlam, it ended with a handshake at SummerSlam." (02:29 - 02:38)

Bianca Belair has issued an Open Challenge for the WWE RAW Women's Championship on this week's episode of the red brand. It will be interesting to see if The EST remains the champ when "The Man" comes around again.

Did you enjoy the storyline between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Inside the Ropes with a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

How did Vince McMahon create one of the most iconic characters in history? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron