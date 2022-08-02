Becky Lynch sends a seven-word message after heartbreaking injury and hiatus announcement 

Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch suffered an unfortunate injury during her SummerSlam match against Bianca Belair as she separated her shoulder.

Lynch kicked off this week's episode of Monday Night RAW with a sling on her arm. She addressed the fans in a fiery promo, making it clear that she is no longer a heel and "The Man" is back. However, she was then attacked backstage by Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai, in what seemed to be a way to write her off the television.

WWE then officially announced that the attack on RAW exacerbated her separated shoulder injury and Becky Lynch is expected to be out of action for several months. The Man took to Twitter to send out the following message to her fans, promising that she will be back soon.

"The Man will come back around soon," Lynch tweeted.

Becky Lynch has also sent a message to Bayley and her faction

Bayley returned to WWE at SummerSlam last Saturday after the RAW Women's Championship match between Lynch and Bianca Belair. She then debuted a new faction consisting of former NXT Women's Champion Iyo Sky (fka Io Shirai in NXT) and Dakota Kai, who was released from WWE earlier this year.

The trio then confronted Bianca Belair in the ring, but Becky Lynch came back to even the odds in favor of the RAW Women's Champion. The Man has also sent a message to the heel faction stating that when she does return, she will "kick the sh*t out" of all three of them.

As of now, there is no confirmation on the exact time frame for Becky Lynch's return, but fans would surely hope that she recovers and returns soon, especially after her face turn at SummerSlam. A report from Fightful Select earlier stated that the chances of her undergoing surgery were said to be "50/50".

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish The Man a speedy recovery!

