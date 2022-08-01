PHOTO: Graphic image of Becky Lynch's scary injury during WWE SummerSlam 2022 match

The opening match of SummerSlam 2022 saw Becky Lynch lock horns with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair for her title. Following the bout, a picture surfaced of Lynch being escorted to the back by WWE's medical team, raising concerns about a possible injury. We now have a graphic image revealing what exactly happened.

Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair had an amazing match to kick off The Biggest Party of the Summer this past Saturday. The EST of WWE came out on top as she defeated Lynch and avenged her embarrassing loss from last year's SummerSlam.

Images have now surfaced on social media revealing that Becky Lynch popped her shoulder out of the socket during the contest. You can view the same image by clicking HERE, but please be advised of its graphic nature.

The tweet below also shows a short clip from the SummerSlam match where it seems like Lynch popped her shoulder back. We wish her a speedy recovery after finishing the bout like a professional.

Becky Lynch has hinted at bringing back her popular character

Following her match against Bianca Belair, Lynch seemingly turned babyface as she shook hands and embraced the RAW Women's Champion. That was not all, as she also backed up Belair against the returning trio of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky (fka Io Shirai in NXT).

The multi-time women's champion has now made an interesting change to her Twitter handle, renaming it back to "The Man," hinting at bringing back the gimmick that changed the trajectory of her WWE career.

She also shared a heartfelt message for Bianca Belair via Twitter with a photo of the two stars hugging in the middle of the ring after their SummerSlam contest. Lynch is apparently back to being a babyface on Monday Night RAW, and fans are excited to see what's next for her.

Do you think Becky Lynch is better as a heel or a face?

