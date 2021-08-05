5 WWE women who changed their look following their release

Releases in WWE have come thick and fast over the past year, with the company making mass cuts to both their active and behind-the-scenes rosters throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

This has led to many surprise releases including the likes of Samoa Joe (who was rehired), Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and Aleister Black.

Alongside these big names, there were also several females released from the company and many of them have since gone on to change their look. Many women who have been released from the company over the years now look very different when compared to their WWE persona.

The following list looks at just five WWE women who went on to change their look following their release from the company.

#5. Current WWE Superstar Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega is one of the exceptions on the list since she was released from WWE in the fall of 2020 before being rehired in the build up to Money in the Bank this year.

Vega was released after the fallout following the company's third-party edict and has since continued to stream regularly on Twitch. Despite this, Vega was rehired and made her surprise return on an episode of SmackDown not long after her husband Aleister Black was released from his contract.

Black has since gone on to switch up his look slightly as well and is now known as Malakai Black in All Elite Wrestling.

Following her release, Vega went on to change her look and shared several images on her Instagram page that showed her newly dyed red hair. Vega only opted to dye her roots and tips red and later made her return to the company sporting the same look.

The former NXT Superstar definitely turned heads with the look, since her hair was very different during her first run with the company. It appears that this is a look that she's now decided to keep, as Vega hasn't looked into changing her hair color in the time that she's been back with WWE.

Vega appears to be getting utilized by the company much more during her second tenure since she competed in her first Money in the Bank ladder match last month.

