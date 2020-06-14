5 WWE women who could have won the Queen of the Ring tournament

WWE reportedly had plans to hold a Queen of the Ring tournament this summer.

If it were to happen, there would've been several options for the first-ever Queen of the Ring winner.

Divesh Merani

Queen of the Ring would have given us a fun few weeks

The coronavirus pandemic has derailed a multitude of WWE's plans for 2020, with another exciting idea reportedly being scrapped. As revealed by Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, WWE was planning on a Queen of the Ring tournament this summer before the pandemic forced them to cancel it.

It would have presumably featured the women of RAW and SmackDown, following the elimination format of the King of the Ring concept. And like the storied multi-man tournament did so last September, an all-female tournament would have freshened up some of the driest months of the WWE calendar.

Both main roster brands have women's divisions stacked with talent, from main-eventers to veterans, to recent NXT call-ups.

With that being said, a Queen of the Ring tournament would have done a fantastic job in showcasing some of WWE's brightest female Superstars. There are quite a few names who could have turned into stars through the tournament.

These five women would have been great as the first-ever Queen of the Ring, had the current global situation not ruined WWE's plans to hold the tournament.

#5 Charlotte Flair

Is there more to come?

With the amount of screen-time Charlotte Flair has received on WWE TV lately, it's best to get her out of the way early. She would naturally be a hot favorite to win the Queen of the Ring tournament. The clue is in her nickname.

The Queen has been all over WWE TV as NXT Women's Champion, wrestling matches on all three brands over the past month or so. Charlotte now looks set on entering the RAW Women's Championship picture, just as her NXT title reign ended.

WWE always seems insistent on pushing Charlotte Flair, as evidenced by her 12 title reigns in the company. And with Becky Lynch out of the picture, she might find herself back on top in the near future. Charlotte Flair would have also been a likely winner of the Queen of the Ring tournament, if only to add to her already legendary resume.

