5 WWE women who could return to the company after Nikki Cross 

Nikki Cross made her surprise return to WWE at the climax of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Upon her shocking comeback, she took out Damage CTRL and Bianca Belair.

Cross has adopted her former persona, which she originally debuted in NXT as a member of Sanity. Hence, it appears that Nikki ASH is now a thing of the past. Several women could now make their return to the company and follow in the footsteps of Cross, which could then shake up the women's championship picture.

#5. Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks hasn't been seen in a WWE ring in more than five months. However, the former women's champion has remained one of the most talked about female wrestlers in the world.

Banks recently began teasing matches with several women outside of WWE, even though she is yet to be officially released from her contract. Recent reports suggested that Triple H was negotiating a way to bring back The Boss. Meanwhile, Banks appears to be enjoying her time away from the company and could instead be a surprise return at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

#4. Naomi

Naomi walked out of WWE alongside Sasha Banks back in May, and the two have since gone on to pursue other interests outside of the ring. It appears to have been a welcome break for both women, but it could now be time for them to make their returns.

Damage CTRL has already wreaked havoc on the women's division, and even though Nikki Cross was able to take them down alone on RAW, the Women's Tag Team Champions are still in need of challengers. Who better than the former champions who never officially lost those titles?

#3. Dana Brooke

Dana Brooke is a RAW Superstar

Dana Brooke has caused quite a stir online this week after responding to Seth Rollins' comments on RAW. The 24/7 Champion had a lot to say after Rollins noted that Theory would have a better chance of cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on her when it came to winning a championship.

This passionate rant might not only be enough for Brooke to be pushed back onto screens. But she may be able to insert herself into the storyline with Rollins and Theory if the company is creative enough to switch it up.

#2. Doudrop

Doudrop was Nikki ASH's tag team partner until the duo appeared to go their separate ways several weeks ago. Now that Nikki has been allowed to return to her former persona, Doudrop could also follow suit and become Piper Niven once again.

Doudrop was a name that was given to Niven when she debuted alongside Eva Marie, but ahead of that, she was known as Piper Niven in NXT UK. Triple H appears to be changing many names and personas in WWE at the moment. Hence, the Scotswoman could be next, and she could return to re-align with Nikki.

#1. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella

Carmella has been out of action for several months after suffering an injury at a live event during a match against Bianca Belair. The former women's champion recently celebrated her 35th birthday and appeared to prepare herself for a comeback.

The women's division is currently stacked, given the women who have returned under Triple H. Her former partner Zelina Vega has moved on to become part of Legado Del Fantasma. Therefore, when Carmella does finally make her return, it could be under a different gimmick.

