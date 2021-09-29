5 WWE Women who have successful businesses 

In recent months, WWE has released several female superstars, including Mickie James, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, and Ruby Riott. Women are competing for much smaller slots on WWE TV and are well aware that their careers can come to an end at any time.

Several current and former WWE Superstars have taken that step to ensure that they will be financially safe if their names are on the next set of WWE releases. Many of these stars have since gone on to run successful businesses and even won awards in the past.

The following list looks at five current and former WWE Superstars who have successful businesses outside the wrestling business.

#5. Current WWE Superstar Liv Morgan

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce We all have the power to do anything we want to do.



I am excited and nervous (that's okay!) to start this new journey 🤓✨ We all have the power to do anything we want to do.



I am excited and nervous (that's okay!) to start this new journey 🤓✨ https://t.co/iRVxpFjSEZ

Liv Morgan has watched her Riott Squad teammates Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan depart in recent years as budget cuts forced WWE's hand.

Morgan is the only member of the group left after the trio debuted on the main roster back in 2017. It appears the star has decided to take control of her future, and it was reported last year that Morgan and former WWE Superstar Bo Dallas have started a real estate business of their own.

In the fall of last year, Morgan made it public knowledge that she was training to be a real estate agent before it was later revealed that she had invested in a farm alongside Bo Dallas.

The couple runs the farm together but, according to a report by The Wrestling Observer earlier this year, the duo has also started a family real estate business.

Dallas has been able to fall back on this career after being released from WWE. The former NXT Champion hasn't decided to step back into the wrestling world in more than a year, which means that their business is already one that the star can make a living from.

Morgan still has many years ahead of her in the ring but, if not, she has ensured that she has a safety net.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh