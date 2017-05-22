5 WWE women superstars who can't wrestle

These 5 women need to improve their in-ring skills ASAP.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 22 May 2017, 16:13 IST

These women have failed to impress with their wrestling skills

It's a glorious time to be a woman in the world of professional wrestling in general, and the WWE in particular. With the revamp of the old Diva's Division into the Women's Revolution, the company has placed more importance on the state of women's wrestling.

Since the launch of the Women's Revolution, we have seen some truly exceptional talent make it to the big stage including the likes of The Four Horsewomen – Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and Bayley – all of whom have held either the Smackdown Live or Raw Women's Championships.

Sasha and Charlotte even competed in a Hell in a Cell match where they also headlined the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, thereby creating history. But unfortunately, not everyone is as good as these women. In fact, there are a number of women superstars who are downright terrible.

We analyse the worst women wrestlers on the WWE roster. So, without any further ado, here is a list of 5 WWE women superstars who can't wrestle:

#5 Tamina Snuka

Tamina recently made her return to the WWE

When the WWE announced that Tamina Snuka had been re-signed and that she would be coming on to bolster the Women's Division on Smackdown Live, there was cautious optimism. There were reports that Tamina had improved significantly since her original tenure with the company.

Unfortunately, these reports proved to be false as she has not lived up the expectations set for her upon her return. Forming a group called The Welcoming Committee along with Natalya Neidhart and The Princess of Staten Island, Carmella, the trio have been the worst thing on Tuesday nights.

A large reason for this is the sub-par booking, but it does not take away from the fact that Tamina just can't wrestle to the same degree as the likes of Charlotte, Naomi, and Becky Lynch. In fact, the only thing worse than Tamina's wrestling is the next entry on our list...