5 WWE women who were surprisingly omitted from Elimination Chamber and the reason why 

The RAW Women's Championship Elimination Chamber Match is now set. Meanwhile, many members of the WWE Universe have questioned why some of the biggest names in the company have been omitted from the contest.

It appears that WWE is looking to push someone else into an angle with Bianca Belair heading into WrestleMania, which has meant that some of the company's top stars across both brands have missed out.

The following list looks at just five women who should have been in that match and the possible reason why they missed out.

#5. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss was recently handed a shot at Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble, where she came up short. Bliss was defeated clean, which means that she now goes to the back of the queue when it comes to a shot at the RAW Women's Championship.

Bliss has a lot going on herself and could be part of the angle between Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy at WrestleMania. This storyline could be why she hasn't been pushed into the Chamber once again this year.

#4/3. WWE SmackDown duo Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

Even though the match is for a shot at the RAW Women's Championship, women from SmackDown have been included, and it's a surprise that Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler were not given a chance to qualify.

Rousey hasn't been seen since she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair last year. Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that she now wants a Women's Tag Team Championship run alongside Shayna Baszler. This could be why she hasn't been pushed towards another singles championship, and WWE could instead have some tag team plans for Rousey and Baszler at WrestleMania.

#2. Bayley

Bayley, alongside Damage CTRL, has become one of the best heels in the company in recent months and is expected to cross paths with the RAW Women's Champion at some point. It came as a huge surprise that none of Damage CTRL were given a shot at being in the Chamber, but now their plans appear to be taking shape.

Last night on SmackDown, Lita saved Becky Lynch from the trio, and it appears as though there could be a tag team match at Elimination Chamber instead. If Dakota Kai is still injured, then it could be IYO SKY and Bayley vs. Becky Lynch and Lita.

#1. Becky Lynch

As mentioned above, Becky Lynch is someone that many fans expected to be part of the Chamber match and push for a title match at WrestleMania. Instead, there could be some much bigger plans for The Man since Lita returned to WWE last night to help her fight off Damage CTRL.

The two could now attempt to silence Damage CTRL at Elimination Chamber next weekend. However, if the numbers game is too much for them, it's likely that another legend could be called up to help her long-time friend and rival.

Do you think there is a much bigger plan for all of these women at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

