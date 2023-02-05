Triple H reportedly booked recent title change after top WWE star demanded to lose

A recent report has suggested that Ronda Rousey herself asked WWE and Triple H to book her to drop her SmackDown Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet's run with the gold came to an untimely end on SmackDown's December 30th edition. A returning Charlotte Flair challenged Rousey to a title match, which the latter accepted. However, the former UFC star ended up losing in mere seconds as The Queen rolled her up for the win.

Though fans initially seemed angry about WWE again crowning Flair as the champion, it has now come to light that Rousey herself wanted to lose. Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted how the title change was last-minute development as Ronda Rousey wanted to drop the gold.

It was also noted that the reason behind this was Rousey's desire to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with her real-life friend Shayna Baszler.

The Queen has done a commendable job as the SmackDown Women's Champion so far. After winning the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 28th, Rhea Ripley has challenged Charlotte Flair for the title at WrestleMania 39.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler could challenge for WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 39

As per recent rumors, Ronda Rousey's interest in winning the Women's Tag Team Championship could come to fruition at WrestleMania 39. She and Shayna Baszler are reportedly set to challenge Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai for the title.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler for the women’s tag team titles is also locked in for WrestleMania 39.



- WON Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler for the women’s tag team titles is also locked in for WrestleMania 39.- WON https://t.co/wPCHYPprdD

Considering SKY and Kai's reign has been lackluster as they seldom defend their titles, it's safe to say that Rousey and Bayzler winning could rejuvenate the ailing women's tag team division. The duo possesses immense star power to ensure that the creative team and viewers value the tag team championship.

Are you excited to see Ronda Rousey and Shayna Bayzler possibly win the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 25898 votes