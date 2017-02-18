5 WWE women wrestlers you didn't know were dating fellow Superstars

WWE's hottest couples may be some you didn't even know existed.

Zack Ryder and Emma enjoy their downtime at Disney World.

When you spend so many days on the road with someone you work with, it isn't entirely surprising when you end up in a relationship with them. That happens quite frequently in WWE, and more often than not, the relationships don't last long.

Thankfully, a handful of couples have managed to stay together through thick and thin, including Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella as well as John Cena and Nikki Bella. Those relationships are pretty well-established on Total Divas, in addition to being acknowledged on WWE TV.

However, there are a number of current couples in WWE that aren't as obvious, and in light of Valentine's Day this week, it's time we shed some light on these love birds from behind the scenes.

#5 Carmella and Big Cass

Carmella and Cass have been going steady for a while now



Unless you watched WWE Network’s hit series “Breaking Ground” in late 2015, you might not know Big Cass and Carmella have been an item for a few years now. They initially joined forces in 2014 on NXT when Enzo Amore and Cass brought Carmella into the promotion and adopted her as their valet.

The trio remained an on-air unit through April 2016 when Enzo and Cass were called up to the main roster without her, though Cass and Carmella continued to date, regardless. She wasn’t far behind as she also ended up on the main stage a few months later in the WWE draft.

Most couples currently find themselves on the same brand, but not these two, unfortunately. That said, Carmella has thrived on her own on SmackDown Live, and she and Cass would make a great heel duo at some point down the road.