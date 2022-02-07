5 former WWE World Champions who never got a rematch for the title

The world titles are considered to be the most coveted prize in WWE. These titles are the ultimate reward for a superstar in any promotion.

Currently, the men's division in Vince McMahon's company has two top titles on the main roster: the WWE Championship and Universal Championship.

If the champion loses their title, they have a rematch clause that allows them to challenge the new champion for a title match.

While some get their rematch almost immediately, others have to wait a lot longer. Superstars like Kevin Owens and Finn Balor have had to wait years for a shot at their lost Universal title. Similarly, Goldberg returned after almost two years for a rematch for the Universal Championship.

However, there have also been a few instances when superstars have been denied a rematch altogether.

Our list will focus on five such superstars who didn't get their world title rematch in the modern era. Which of the following names do you want to have their rematch? Share with us in the comments.

#5. The Rock

The Rock returned to WWE in 2011 and targeted John Cena. The two superstars had a back-and-forth battle for a couple of years. Their skirmish came to an end at WrestleMania XXIX.

The Great One defeated the then WWE Champion CM Punk at Royal Rumble 2013. In the eponymous match of the same event, Cena emerged the victor and chose The Rock as his competitor for WrestleMania.

Their twice-in-a-lifetime match at The Showcase of Immortals was a decent fight that ended in Cena's favor. The two titans showed mutual respect after the event, which ensured that The Rock will never challenge Cena for the WWE title.

However, The Brahma Bull could never challenge any other future world champions as well due to his Hollywood obligations. The only match he contested after the aforesaid bout was at WrestleMania 32 against Erick Rowan.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh