5 of WWE's biggest stars who incredibly never won a King Of The Ring tournament

The King of the Ring tournament is one of WWE's most iconic and prestigious events. The winners of the tournament usually have further success in the company and become world champions, if they haven't done so already.

Some of the best wrestlers to ever set foot inside WWE won the tournament, like Edge, Kurt Angle, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Brock Lesnar.

Bret Hart is the only WWE Superstar to win two King of the Ring tournaments. He did so in back-to-back ones in 1991 and 1993.

However, some of the biggest names in WWE have never won the King of the Ring tournament. Here are five of them.

#5. The Rock

The Rock Vs Ken Shamrock in the finals of King of the Ring 1998

Before anyone says 'it doesn't matter what you think,' I just want to say that it's surprising that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has never won a King of the Ring tournament. It's one of the rare feathers the WWE Superstar doesn't have in his loaded hat..

He should have won it, though. In 1998 The Rock was a rising star and entered the King of the Ring. He made it all the way to the final only to lose against Ken Shamrock. But Shamrock went on to have a less than memorable reign as King of the Ring winner. Meanwhile, The Rock won the WWE Title at SummerSlam, cementing himself as a star.

He will go down in history as one of the biggest superstars to ever set foot in a WWE ring, but also one to never win the King of the Ring tournament.

