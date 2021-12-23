5 forgettable WWE WrestleMania participants

WWE invariably promotes Wrestlemania as their grandest annual show. While the company provides an unmatched magnitude of emphasis on the event, they never seem to get tired of explaining that it is the most prestigious annual professional wrestling event in the history of the industry. Wrestlemania always features the most important matches based upon feuds built up by the company over the previous year. Thus, it can be seen as an informal season finale for the company.

The quality of the event has decreased to a large extent over the past decade, with ever-increasing runtime and lack of excellent matches seen as crucial reasons behind the fall. However, with the introduction of two-night events, WWE has righted the wrong and 'Mania has mostly returned to its original glory.

WWE often brings celebrities to Wrestlemania to attract mainstream media and viewers. The addition of celebrities was a crucial step in the success of the first few editions of the show, and the company has continued the approach, with musician Bad Bunny involved in a match at the latest edition of the event.

However, even with all the hype surrounding Wrestlemania, some former participants are not remembered by the modern-day audience. Here is a list of 5 forgettable Wrestlemania participants.

#5 Former WWE NXT star Kavita Devi (Wrestlemania 34)

Kavita Devi is an unrecognizable name to most WWE fans, despite being a part of the company for about four years before she was released in 2021. She was hardly used on television and yet she managed to bag a spot at the grandest stage of them all.

Devi participated in the Women's Battle Royal at Wrestlemania 34. She did not create much of an impact and was eliminated by Sarah Logan. Her only other remotely memorable moment was in the Mae Young Classic 2018, where she lost to the returning fan-favorite Kaitlyn in the first round of the tournament.

