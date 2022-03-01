WATCH: 5 WWE wrestlers who dated multiple co-stars

WWE hasn't always been about punches and kicks, but sometimes it's about hugs and love. The company has booked various romantic angles across their history.

Many couples like Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth; Triple H and Stephanie; and McMahon, Otis and Mandy Rose were part of extremely popular storylines.

Check out the video above to see the full list and subscribe to the WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda YouTube channel for more such content.

Interestingly, certain superstars were engaged in these types of narratives in many instances. Several individuals were involved in multiple love angles at the same time, which helped ignite feuds.

Trish Stratus was involved with multiple co-stars in WWE

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Trish Stratus finally gets some payback on Vince McMahon,as Jim Ross and Paul Heyman look on at WrestleMania X-Seven.Trish, Vince's wife Linda and Shane McMahon all gave Vince his comeuppance on this occasion. Trish Stratus finally gets some payback on Vince McMahon,as Jim Ross and Paul Heyman look on at WrestleMania X-Seven.Trish, Vince's wife Linda and Shane McMahon all gave Vince his comeuppance on this occasion. https://t.co/I42f4ntQm1

Trish Stratus has always been one of the best female superstars in the company. She is a Hall of Famer and a seven-time WWE Women's Champion. She has cemented her legacy by pulling off excellent matches throughout her career.

Throughout her career, the Hall of Famer has been involved in many romantic storylines. During the Attitude Era Vince McMahon was in an on-screen relationship angle with Trish Stratus. The story was the talk of the town due to its controversial nature.

Stratus later dated The Rock for a brief time. Trish was also part of a storyline between Christian and Chris Jericho.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger assh*** than him. More details here.

Edited by Arjun