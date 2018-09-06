5 WWE Wrestlers that have the same first name as another WWE wrestler

Nikki Bella has both a twin sister and a name twin.

With WWE having signed talent on Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live, 205 Live, NXT, and NXT UK, it is nearly impossible for some WWE wrestlers to not share a first name with another wrestler. These wrestlers may not be alike in the ring, but they do share a first name. In fact, Bobby Roode & Bobby Lashley have the same first name and both compete on the same brand. We will see if a pair of wrestlers sharing a name will lead to potential storylines between the two performers.

Xia Li & Xia Brookside

Xia Li is part of the NXT women's division while...

Xia Brookside is a part of the new NXT UK women's division.

Xia Li competed in last year's Mae Young Classic and will compete in this year's Mae Young Classic as well. She wrestled her first match against Mercedes Martinez in the first round of last year's Mae Young Classic and although she lost, she looked pretty good in the ring.

She has not appeared on NXT since then, so she can do some more training. However, she will likely make her debut on NXT soon given the fact that she competed in the second Mae Young Classic as well.

Xia Brookside will compete in this year's Mae Young Classic against Io Shirai in the first round. Although she is expected to lose this match, she will probably look great in the ring. This incredible superstar from London is only 19 years old but is already incredible in the ring. She is already an integral part of the NXT UK women's division as she competed in the tournament to crown the first ever NXT UK Women's Champion.

She will probably continue to be showcased throughout NXT UK. Given the fact that superstars such as Dakota Kai are able to compete on both NXT and NXT UK, it is possible that we see a match between these 2 women next year.

