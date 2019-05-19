5 WWE wrestlers whose injuries forced them to pursue other careers

Edge was one of the best wrestlers during his time in WWE

Wrestling is a dangerous sport. It requires focus, concentration, and dexterity to perform death-defying stunts so that the fans can get value for their money. The WWE wrestlers pursue their career since it gives them a huge fan following and lucrative salary/perks. This pushes them to wrestle with all their heart and soul.

When the stunts go wrong, wrestlers are left injured. There have been a few instances where WWE wrestlers had to retire early due to injuries to pursue other careers. Here is a list of five such WWE wrestlers.

#5 Santino Marella

Santino Marella

Santino Marella was an Italian-Canadian professional wrestler, who wrestled in the independent circuit and fought in MMA before he was inducted in WWE. Marella was never a superstar in the WWE, but he provided a lot of entertainment with his comic acts and feminine characters. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter awarded his disguise "Santina Marella" as the best gimmick in 2007 and 2008.

Marella injured his neck twice, but his last fight with Rusev forced him to retire from wrestling. He became a judo and MMA trainer. Later, Marella was hired by Sportsnet 360 Aftermath as a TV analyst and panelist.

#4 Edge

Edge - WWE Smackdown

Edge is a WWE legend with a total of 31 championship wins in his career. The Rated R Superstar was known for his daredevil acts and death-defying stunts. He was inducted into the 2012 Hall of Fame for his outstanding achievements in WWE. His career was marred with injuries, which led to a condition called cervical spinal stenosis. On the recommendation of doctors, he announced his retirement at the age of 37.

Nowadays, he acts in movies and TV productions like Bending the Rules, Interrogation, Private Eyes, Ghost Mine, and other productions. The Ultimate Opportunist also hosts a podcast with Christian.

