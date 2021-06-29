5 youngest champions in WWE history 

WWE has given opportunities to thousands of young superstars over the years to make their name in the professional wrestling industry. Some superstars have seized on the opportunity, making the best of it. Some superstars have even won championships at very young ages, making history when they did so.

Over the years, in WWE there have been a few superstars who broke through to ultimate success at a very young age and won a title in WWE. While a large number of these superstars may not have been able to continue the success they achieved when they were young, they still made history.

In this article, we will talk about the five youngest superstars to become recognized champions in WWE and WCW history. The record for the youngest champion may not ever be broken.

#5 David Flair – WCW (now WWE) United States Championship

David Flair won the WWE United States Championship at the age of 20 years, 3 months, and 29 days.

The title was then known as the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship, but has since been changed. David Flair lacked that same charisma his father used to get to the top of the wrestling industry, but for the two years he was a part of WCW, he continued to try to impress.

He was awarded the vacant United States Championship by his father when he was only 20 years old, and though he didn’t win it in a match, he was still the youngest-ever US Champ. Ric Flair had stripped Scott Steiner to give it to his son. David never really found or replicated the same success that his father had, but he didn’t stop trying for ten years. Throughout that time, he tried and failed to step out of the shadow of his father. He finally retired from wrestling in 2009.

Thankfully, Charlotte Flair had better success when it came to her wrestling achievements.

