534-day historic WWE streak to end? 5 jaw-dropping surprises that can happen at Survivor Series: WarGames

We are only a few hours away from the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event. Triple H has booked an action-packed show to make the final PLE of the year a success. The matchcard presents the opportunity to book jaw-dropping surprises that could see titles changing hands, shocking betrayals, and historic returns.

Here, we look at some huge surprises that can unfold at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. The Miz ends Gunther's historical Intercontinental Championship reign

The Miz and Gunther have been involved in a brief but engaging feud on WWE RAW ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames. Their rivalry has brought the best out of both superstars. The Imperium leader has been cementing himself as a compelling heel alongside establishing an unparalleled legacy for the Intercontinental Championship.

Although a brief feud rarely ends a historic title reign, WWE could book this result to leave fans stunned. Gunther losing the Intercontinental Championship would free him to pursue the World Title he deserves. Additionally, The Miz's face run could truly kickstart with his ninth reign as the IC Champion.

#2. Randy Orton turns on Cody Rhodes

The massive WarGames match booked for Survivor Series: WarGames will mark the return of Randy Orton. Cody Rhodes revealed his former Legacy ally as the final member of his WarGames team. The WWE Universe is eagerly anticipating The Viper's return and hopes to see him pick the win for the top babyfaces on RAW.

However, Orton could stun the world by turning on The American Nightmare and attacking him after the match. This could kickstart their feud on WWE RAW, where The Apex Predator reverts to playing a classic heel.

#3. The Damage CTRL betrays Bayley

Expand Tweet

The Damage CTRL has evidently been slipping out of Bayley's hands on SmackDown over the last few weeks. Asuka and Kairi Sane's addition to the popular heel stable came as a surprise to The Role Model. She is also seen struggling to remain on the good side of the rest of her faction members.

Bayley will team up with Asuka, Kairi Sane, and WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY to take on Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Shotzi in the women's WarGames match. This match could also see The Damage CTRL turn on Bayley and boot her from the group. A potential mistake from the former Women's Champion may cause the betrayal.

#4. Damian Priest leaves The Judgment Day

Expand Tweet

The Judgment Day has been involved in an extensive feud with the top babyfaces on RAW, setting up their WarGames match against the Cody Rhodes-led team. The American Nightmare has Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton on his side.

On the other hand, Damian Priest will lead Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, and Drew McIntyre in the brutal cage match. However, it is worth noting that the Senor Money in the Bank has openly expressed his dislike for McIntyre and has been involved in a power struggle with Rhea Ripley.

If the heel faction suffers a loss in the WarGames match, it could cause Priest to attack someone on his team in frustration to set up his exit. The creative team has teased tension among The Judgment Day members for a long time and could capitalize on the friction at Survivor Series: WarGames tonight.

#5. CM Punk returns at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Speculations regarding CM Punk's return at Survivor Series: WarGames in Chicago have been the biggest talking point leading up to the event. Recent backstage reports have claimed that WWE higher-ups have outright dismissed all possibility of Punk's return. Those close to the wrestler have also made no mention of potential talks between the two parties.

However, it could all still be an incredibly well-kept secret. Many have openly agreed that CM Punk's WWE return would be incredible for the business, and the stage is perfectly set for the hometown hero's return. WWE could still pull off one of the biggest surprises in pro-wrestling history by having a walkout in the show's closing moments, ending the PLE on an unforgettable note.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here