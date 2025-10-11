  • home icon
57 Superstars Gone From WWE

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Oct 11, 2025
Three of the major stars to leave WWE this year. (Images via WWE.com)
Three of the major stars to leave WWE this year. (Images via WWE.com)

Every year, WWE has had some superstars who end up departing the promotion for various reasons. Similarly, this year has also seen many stars get released from the promotion, with some of them coming as major surprises to the fans, with the most recent releases taking place just hours before Crown Jewel 2025.

Some of the biggest names that have been let go from the company in 2025 include former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman. The 42-year-old had been brought back by Triple H in the early days of his reign in charge of the promotion's creative.

Strowman was pushed heavily during his first run with the company, but didn't achieve anything of note in his second tenure. Similarly, Dakota Kai was brought back to the company by Triple H just months after she was released in 2022. She debuted on the first PLE The Game was in charge of, but she was let go this year as well, only winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in her three years on the main roster.

Here's the complete list of wrestlers that were released by WWE this year, including both Strowman and Kai.

  1. Duke Hudson
  2. Akam
  3. Blair Davenport
  4. Cedric Alexander
  5. Paul Ellering (Manager)
  6. Rezar
  7. Giovanni Vinci
  8. Isla Dawn
  9. Karl Anderson
  10. Luke Gallows
  11. Elektra Lopez
  12. Meiko Satomura
  13. Braun Strowman
  14. Cora Jade
  15. Dakota Kai
  16. Dani Palmer
  17. Eddy Thorpe
  18. Gigi Dolin
  19. Jakara Jackson
  20. Javier Bernal
  21. Joe Coffey
  22. Katana Chance
  23. Kayden Carter
  24. Mark Coffey
  25. Oro Mensah
  26. Riley Osborne
  27. Shayna Baszler
  28. Wolfgang
  29. Freedom Ramsey
  30. Aaron Roberts
  31. Ice Williams
  32. Jordan Oasis
  33. Andrade
  34. Zayda Steel
  35. Wes Lee
  36. Stevie Turner
  37. Lance Anoa’i
  38. Jin Tala
  39. Drako Knox
  40. Haze Jameson
  41. Summer Sorrell
  42. Brayden "BJ" Ray
  43. Jamar Hampton
Complete list of WWE superstars who left on the expiry of their contract

While many superstars have been released from the promotion this year, some more departed from the company on their own accord. Several wrestlers left WWE after their contract with the promotion expired, and they chose not to sign a new one. Karrion Kross and Scarlett were the most recent major names to leave after not renewing their contract with the promotion.

The duo got incredibly over with the fans this year and the fans really wanted them to stay with the promotion. Earlier in the year, even R-Truth had left the promotion after his contract expired but the overwhelming fan support forced WWE to bring the wrestler back to the company. Here's a list of all the stars that departed from the promotion after their contract expired.

  1. Sonya Deville
  2. Carmella
  3. Shotzi
  4. R-Truth (returned at MITB)
  5. Valhalla
  6. Carlito
  7. Ashante 'Thee' Adonis
  8. Karrion Kross
  9. Scarlett
  10. Jazmyn Nyx
  11. Edris Enofé
  12. Zayda Steel
  13. Kylie Rae

Another name that has departed the promotion this year but hasn't been included in either of the lists is that of Goldberg, who retired at Saturday Night's Main Event earlier this year. John Cena is also set to join the 58-year-old as he will also hang up his boots by the end of the year.

