Every year, WWE has had some superstars who end up departing the promotion for various reasons. Similarly, this year has also seen many stars get released from the promotion, with some of them coming as major surprises to the fans, with the most recent releases taking place just hours before Crown Jewel 2025.Some of the biggest names that have been let go from the company in 2025 include former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman. The 42-year-old had been brought back by Triple H in the early days of his reign in charge of the promotion's creative.Strowman was pushed heavily during his first run with the company, but didn't achieve anything of note in his second tenure. Similarly, Dakota Kai was brought back to the company by Triple H just months after she was released in 2022. She debuted on the first PLE The Game was in charge of, but she was let go this year as well, only winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in her three years on the main roster.Here's the complete list of wrestlers that were released by WWE this year, including both Strowman and Kai.Duke HudsonAkamBlair DavenportCedric AlexanderPaul Ellering (Manager)RezarGiovanni VinciIsla DawnKarl AndersonLuke GallowsElektra LopezMeiko SatomuraBraun StrowmanCora JadeDakota KaiDani PalmerEddy ThorpeGigi DolinJakara JacksonJavier BernalJoe CoffeyKatana ChanceKayden CarterMark CoffeyOro MensahRiley OsborneShayna BaszlerWolfgangFreedom RamseyAaron RobertsIce WilliamsJordan OasisAndradeZayda SteelWes LeeStevie TurnerLance Anoa’iJin TalaDrako KnoxHaze JamesonSummer SorrellBrayden &quot;BJ&quot; RayJamar HamptonComplete list of WWE superstars who left on the expiry of their contractWhile many superstars have been released from the promotion this year, some more departed from the company on their own accord. Several wrestlers left WWE after their contract with the promotion expired, and they chose not to sign a new one. Karrion Kross and Scarlett were the most recent major names to leave after not renewing their contract with the promotion.The duo got incredibly over with the fans this year and the fans really wanted them to stay with the promotion. Earlier in the year, even R-Truth had left the promotion after his contract expired but the overwhelming fan support forced WWE to bring the wrestler back to the company. Here's a list of all the stars that departed from the promotion after their contract expired.Sonya DevilleCarmellaShotziR-Truth (returned at MITB)ValhallaCarlitoAshante 'Thee' AdonisKarrion KrossScarlettJazmyn NyxEdris EnoféZayda SteelKylie RaeAnother name that has departed the promotion this year but hasn't been included in either of the lists is that of Goldberg, who retired at Saturday Night's Main Event earlier this year. John Cena is also set to join the 58-year-old as he will also hang up his boots by the end of the year.