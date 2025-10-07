Major star reveals he may never return to WWE after how he left earlier this year

Many WWE Superstars were released or let go after their contracts expired this year. The list included some rising stars and even former champions. Interestingly, one such talent has revealed that he might never return to the Stamford-based promotion, given the circumstances surrounding his departure.

The name in question is Karrion Kross, who amassed a huge fan following before his exit. Kross got over with fans by himself, especially because of his fiery promo following WrestleMania 41, which went viral on social media. Despite being very popular, The Doom Walker left the company for the second time earlier this year.

Recently, Karrion Kross and his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet for an interview and discussed various subjects. While speaking about potentially returning to WWE, Kross said it might not happen. The former NXT Champion revealed that he was still "perturbed" about his last conversation with the company.

"I mean, I'll speak for myself. You could answer this separately, if you like. I don't know. I don't know what that door looks like, or what's even on the other side of it. I'm still completely perturbed by the conversation that we had; it was so bizarre and strange and shocking," Kross said. (H/T: chrisvanvliet.com)

The former WWE stars talked about potentially joining All Elite Wrestling

AEW is arguably the biggest competition for the Stamford-based promotion in the professional wrestling industry. It is also a credible alternative for pro wrestlers.

On Insight, the couple was asked whether they were in talks with All Elite Wrestling. Kross chose not to reveal any details of a potential conversation. However, Scarlett said she and her husband spoke with the Tony Khan-led promotion before their return to WWE in 2022, but things did not work out.

"We have friends everywhere. That's the thing. We have friends everywhere. Around 2022, right before we came back, there was a conversation about you coming in, but the story wasn't; it didn't really make sense," she said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

It will be interesting to see where Scarlett and Kross land next in their pro wrestling careers.

