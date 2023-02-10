57-year-old WWE legend suggests that Brock Lesnar is scared of Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio has had his fair share of issues with legends like Edge and Rey Mysterio. But, he is yet to run into someone like Brock Lesnar.

The 25-year-old star has been on an incredible run in recent months. He is regarded as one of the best heel workers on the main roster right now, especially after being arrested in kayfabe.

According to WWE legend Mick Foley, Lesnar is scared of Dominik and wants nothing to do with him. The former WWF Champion took note of a recent quote from Austin Theory on his Instagram story.

"Brock doesn't want any part of @dominik_35," wrote Foley

Check out a screengrab of Foley's Instagram story:

Lesnar previously crossed paths with Dominik and his father, Rey Mysterio, on RAW in 2019.

The Beast Incarnate is currently feuding with Bobby Lashley on the red brand. The two men previously collided at Crown Jewel.

Jim Cornette recently spoke about Dominik Mysterio's development in WWE

Jim Cornette has praised Dominik Mysterio's development in WWE. Speaking on The Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the wrestling veteran mentioned that Dominik has benefited from the WWE Performance Center.

He added that Dom's addition to The Judgment Day has also been a critical factor in his development.

"Dominik is not only has had the benefit of his dad, but also had the benefit of the performance center, has also had the benefit of regular weekly use in a continuing story... I’m sure they’ve given him advice but he’s in a group of people with varying degrees of experience and he’s been working with all the top producers on a weekly basis who... are critiquing, and or suggesting, and or criticising, when he comes back on a regular basis. That’s why he is developing," Cornette said.

On the latest edition of RAW, Mysterio was involved in a big segment with Edge and Beth Phoenix, who attacked the entire Judgment Day at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

The legendary couple challenged Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley to a Mixed Tag Team Match for the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE.

Would you like to see Dominik Mysterio and Brock Lesnar cross paths again?

