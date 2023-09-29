58-year veteran to be Jade Cargill's manager in WWE? Analyzing the potential

Jade Cargill recently signed a multi-year contract with the Stamford-based promotion, generating significant buzz across social media. Despite this exciting development, the company is yet to make any official announcement regarding Cargill's first appearance on either WWE RAW, SmackDown or NXT.

However, there are indications that WWE may consider using Paul Heyman as a manager for Jade Cargill in the near future.

Currently, Paul Heyman serves as the Special Counsel for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline members. Even in the absence of The Tribal Chief, The Wiseman continues to make appearances on the blue brand alongside Solo Sikoa. There are no signs suggesting that Heyman will depart from or betray the Samoan faction at this time.

However, the potential for Heyman to align with Jade Cargill could arise when Roman Reigns eventually relinquishes his title and potentially undergoes a face turn, which might result in Heyman parting ways with The Tribal Chief. This opens up the exciting possibility of a future partnership between Jade Cargill and Paul Heyman.

An alliance with The Special Counsel would undoubtedly benefit Cargill by elevating her character and status within the company. Moreover, Heyman has not worked extensively with female superstars on-screen during his tenure with the company, despite being influential in pushing many female stars behind the scenes.

Given the considerable buzz surrounding the pairing of Cargill and Heyman, it presents a golden opportunity for the duo in the near future. Additionally, having a mastermind like Paul Heyman contributing to the Women's division of the Stamford-based promotion could yield exciting developments.

Jade Cargill's possible plans for first appearance in WWE

Currently, there has been no official confirmation or announcement regarding the first appearance of former AEW talent on WWE TV. However, shortly after the news broke of Cargill signing a deal with the company, Grayson Waller took to Twitter to express his interest in having Cargill as a guest on his Grayson Waller Effect show.

This could mark Cargill's initial introduction to the WWE Universe. If this scenario comes to fruition, it is highly likely that this segment could pave the way for the former TBS Champion's debut match or her first rivalry in the company. A match between Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair is a prospect that has garnered significant interest among fans.

It will be intriguing to see how the company chooses to book Jade, given the considerable anticipation among fans. Furthermore, the treatment of Cargill's contract signing with the company hints at the possibility of a future championship run.