59-Time Champion needs to step into a feud with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline when he makes his WWE return

This week's news has been dominated by Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, with Jey Uso opting to side with his brother Jimmy and set up a "civil war" at Money in the Bank next month. The "Civil War" match is all set to take place on July 1 in the O2 arena in London, England and will likely main event the MITB PLE.

It appears that The Usos could well be the least of Reigns' issues at the moment since R-Truth released a video responding to claims that were made by Paul Heyman. He dropped the bombshell that he knew a secret about The Wiseman.

It's unclear if this is a storyline or leading into a storyline for the return of R-Truth who has been sidelined since the end of 2022 after suffering a torn quad whilst working in NXT.

Truth appears to be close to making his return to WWE. If he does in the build-up to SummerSlam, will Roman Reigns be forced to question what the secret is?

What does R-Truth know about Roman Reigns' Wiseman?

R-Truth noted in the video above that he knew a secret that would end his employment alongside The Tribal Chief. He also added that Paul Heyman wouldn't be able to work with anyone else again.

It's hard to imagine what Truth has over Heyman, but if Roman Reigns is a curious man then he will be pushing to find out what this secret is. The Bloodline has gotten smaller and smaller over the past few months. The Head of the Table will now be wanting to ensure that The Wiseman is not the next member of the group to decide to stab him in the back.

Reigns has been betrayed three times this year by those closest to him, could Heyman be the next one to walk away from his Tribal Chief?

Do you think R-Truth has a secret that could destroy the remaining members of The Bloodline? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes