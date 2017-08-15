WWE top five rumors of the week and analysis: August 15, 2017

A look at the plans for Ronda Rousey, the impact of Alberto El Patron's suspension and more.

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 15 Aug 2017, 19:39 IST

Ronda Rousey might appear in WWE

We are just five days away from SummerSlam, and WWE has lined up some exciting matches for what is set to be a blockbuster event. While WWE was busy building up to the biggest event of the summer, there was no respite for the rumour mill which kept on churning. Meanwhile, GFW stripped Alberto El Patron of the GFW World Heavyweight Championship and was forced to change numerous long-term plans. With all that being said, here are the top five rumours of the week.

#5 GFW plans being changed

Alberto's suspension has forced GFW to change plans

The Rumour: Global Force Wrestling is apparently in the process of the main events for Bound for Glory and Destination X, as per rumours on Cageside Seats. This is a reaction to Alberto El Patron being stripped of the GFW World Heavyweight Championship.

The Potential: The relationship between Alberto and GFW is a rocky one. As the company usually tapes many episodes in a short span of time, the suspension of Alberto would’ve had a huge impact on their plans for the future. Ahead of two major shows such as Destination X and Bound For Glory, the company cannot afford to have their champion off television as well, so stripping him of the title seemed like the logical move to make.

And now that Alberto is no longer champion, the creative team can formulate alternative plans for the pay-per-views.

The Fallout: Losing the Mexican Aristocrat is a big blow for GFW. However, there is enough talent on the GFW roster that can step up. John Morrison is all set to come on board and he could play a crucial role to resolve this situation.