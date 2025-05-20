6’4’’ WWE star to cost Jey Uso his World Heavyweight Title at Saturday Night’s Main Event? Exploring the possibility 

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso will defend his title against Logan Paul at Saturday Night’s Main Event. However, there is a chance that his match against The Maverick could see Gunther interfering and costing Mr. Yeet the title on May 24, 2025.

Logan Paul kicked off this week’s episode of RAW with an in-ring promo. The former United States Champion threw shade at the World Heavyweight Champion, claiming that he had already knocked Jey Uso out of consciousness thrice so far. Shortly after, he was interrupted by Gunther.

The Ring General praised The Maverick and his journey in WWE as a YouTube star who built his business empire. The 6’4” wrestler also made Paul happy by saying that he could learn some business and social media tips from him. However, all of this was just the buildup to putting him down.

Gunther said that he could easily bury him, another non-wrestler, like he buried Pat McAfee at the 2025 Backlash. Especially when they try to disrespect him, and if he defeats Jey Uso on Saturday, it would be a disrespect to him since that would mean snatching the chance to put the former Bloodline member down.

The Austrian walked out of the ring while Logan Paul tried to holler back some flak at him. However, he didn’t see Jey Uso sneak up behind him and had to eat a superkick at the end of the segment. Right after, he spoke to Gunther and said he would see him in the ring in Phoenix on the June 9 episode of RAW.

While The Ring General noted that he would like to put The Yeet Master down in a singles confrontation himself, there is a chance that he could change his plans. Trying to get back on top of the ladder, the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion could cost the OG Bloodline member his title at SNME.

Doing so would then let him face Logan Paul on June 9, which would be an easier matchup for him compared to facing Uso. While this is a possible direction the storyline can take, all of this is speculation so far.

Paul Heyman sent a warning to Jey Uso

A few moments after this segment, Jey Uso was seen running into Paul Heyman backstage. The Wiseman reminded the World Heavyweight Champion about his non-title match against Bron Breakker on RAW. He told Mr. Yeet that the Dog of WWE would slow down his momentum, and it didn’t matter who eventually held the world title between him, Logan Paul, and Gunther.

The Hall of Famer said that the World Heavyweight Championship will find its way back to its inaugural and rightful holder, Seth Rollins. Moreover, he also said that he was informing The Uce about everything in advance so that he wouldn’t be labeled a traitor again later on.

While Paul Heyman’s threat is very real, the OG Bloodline member has the support of CM Punk and Sami Zayn with him. On the other hand, the duo of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker is one man short. It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso can safeguard his title from the sinister tactics and game plans of The Visionary.

