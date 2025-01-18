6’8’’ secret Bloodline member to make WWE debut and help Solo Sikoa squash Braun Strowman? Exploring potential swerve

WWE Friday Night SmackDown aired last night on the USA Network and it featured an intriguing standoff. After Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu laid out Carmelo Hayes, Jimmy Uso, and then LA Knight, a colossal star retured after a short absence.

Braun Strowman appeared after a battle with the flu. He decimated Tama Tonga and then had an epic stare-down with Jacob Fatu. It appears as if the former Universal Champion is now at war with The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa, if pressed, could call in someone to help the group tackle the Monster Of All Monsters, Hikuleo.

The real-life Bloodline member is also a monster standing at 6'8". He is one of the few wrestlers in the world who is close to the same size as Braun. If Strowman and Solo Sikoa end up having a match, Hikuleo could debut to make his presence felt.

Hikuleo who has reportedly signed with the Stamford-based promotion is the younger, but much larger brother of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. As a result, his inclusion in the WWE faction makes a lot of sense. If Solo steps up to Braun, it would only be logical for the big man to have the former Tribal Chief's back.

Braun and Solo could be ready to clash when Hikuleo shows up, either behind the referee's back or in a setting where interference is allowed. He could then potentially lay Braun out, giving Solo an easy victory.

This could solve the Braun Strowman problem if Jacob Fatu can't at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

There is a chance that this Braun Strowman problem could be solved prior to Hikuleo's potential arrival. The former WWE Universal Champion has a one-on-one match with a member of The Bloodline coming up soon.

Jacob Fatu, the most dangerous member of the stable, will be taking on Braun at Saturday Night's Main Event next weekend. This match was teased before with a past staredown and was again heavily hinted at on SmackDown when they had another face-to-face confrontation in the latest edition.

Fatu has been on a path of destruction since joining WWE last year. He has either defeated or beaten up legends of the industry and top stars such as Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens, among others. As a result, he's a serious threat to Braun.

Still, if for whatever reason The Samoan Werewolf fails to take out the Monster Of All Monsters, Hikuleo could help Solo Sikoa pick up the scraps. Whatever it takes, The Bloodline will find a way to take out the monster.

