6’8’’ WWE star to be revealed as The Rock’s new ally, Triple H and Nick Aldis replaced? 5 Things The Final Boss can do at WrestleMania 41

The hype for WWE WrestleMania 41 has risen to new heights since The Rock's inclusion in the storyline. The Final Boss became the primary reason behind John Cena's heel turn, leading to a newly formed alliance. However, as of writing, the role of The Rock isn't official for Showcase of Immortals.

Ad

In this article, we will discuss five things the Hollywood megastar can do at WrestleMania this year.

#5. Help John Cena to win his 17th World title

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

John Cena's father just broke his silence on his heel turn! More details RIGHT HERE

The Franchise Player has seemingly sold his soul to The Rock, which indicates that The Rock will be on his side for his WrestleMania match against Cody Rhodes. This implies that one of the things the Great One can do at 'Mania is to help John Cena win his 17th World title reign.

The Rock could distract Cody during the match, leading to Cena securing victory and dethroning Rhodes as Undisputed Champion. Following this, Cena might become a corporate WWE Champion for the TKO Board of Directors.

Ad

#4. Wrestle Cody Rhodes and a partner of his choice at WWE WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Rock had a tag team match in last year's 'Mania when he teamed up with Roman Reigns against Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes. However, this year, a similar scenario could unfold where Cena and Rock could team up against Cody and a partner of his choosing. This tag team match will potentially take place on Night 1 of WrestleMania 41, similar to last year.

Later, on Night 2, Cody will defend his title against John. An angle like this could be a perfect way, as it includes The Rock not only in the storyline but also puts him in the squared circle.

Ad

#3. Introduce Hikuleo as John Cena's new henchman

Hikuleo has already signed with WWE but has yet to debut in the Stamford-based promotion. One way to make an impactful debut is for The Rock to introduce him at WrestleMania 41. The Final Boss could do this by introducing the former NJPW Strong Champion as John Cena's new henchman.

Now, the 6’8’’ wrestler has the responsibility to take care of Cena's businesses, as this could be lavish for John as he joined forces with the People's Champion.

Ad

#2. Relieve Nick Aldis from his duties and introduce Ava as the new SmackDown General Manager

Ava is the real-life daughter of The Rock and is currently part of the NXT brand as an on-screen authority figure. However, at WrestleMania 41, one of the things the Final Boss can do is announce Nick Aldis' replacement and reveal her as the new SmackDown General Manager. The People's Champion could state how he thinks about improvement for the main roster as a member of the Board of Directors.

Ad

This is why he believes that the National Treasure needs to be replaced by a better GM and disclose Ava as the replacement. A nepotism angle in WWE could ignite major heat and allow WWE to create significant buzz for Ava's arrival on the main roster.

#1. Take full control of WWE from Triple H

Ad

The Rock's present character and direction are more focused on his authoritative presence on screen than on his role as a wrestler. This shows that, in the near future, his roles could be extended in the company to make things even more interesting.

It sparks the scenario for WrestleMania 41, where the Final Boss could attempt to take full control of WWE from Triple H. The Game is the Chief Content Officer, but The Rock could argue how the company will be better under his control. Hence, he seeks full control of the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

Even The Rock could disclose prior permission from the higher-ups, forcing Triple H to step down from his current role in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback