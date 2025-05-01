  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • 6'8" WWE Superstar to debut on SmackDown and dethrone Jacob Fatu for United States Title? Possible twist explored

6'8" WWE Superstar to debut on SmackDown and dethrone Jacob Fatu for United States Title? Possible twist explored

By Mohammad Bilal
Modified May 01, 2025 10:30 GMT
WWE United States Champion, Jacob Fatu. Photo credit: WWE.com
WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu [Photo credit: wwe.com]

Solo Sikoa's Bloodline, which was one of the hottest heel factions in WWE last year, is seemingly about to implode. Two members of the group, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, are injured, while Jacob Fatu is focusing on his singles career.

Ad

Sikoa is seemingly not on good terms with Jacob, especially after the latter's United States Title win at WrestleMania 41. The Samoan Werewolf didn't require the former Tribal Chief's help to become champion. However, Sikoa claimed he was responsible for Jacob's success. To teach his teammate a lesson, Sikoa could recruit Tama's brother, Hikuleo, to the faction.

The six-foot-three-inch giant reportedly signed with WWE last year in June but has yet to make his TV debut. He was rumored to join NXT, but that hasn't happened yet. Sikoa could directly bring Hikuleo to the main roster and get him a title shot against Jacob Fatu. In a shocking twist, the former NJPW star could dethrone The Samoan Werewolf as the United States Champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Hikuleo is a former IWGP Tag Team Champion and is known for his intimidating ring presence. He could join the main roster after Backlash and engage in a heated storyline with Fatu. In a potential title match at SummerSlam, the giant could defeat The Samoan Werewolf using unfair means. This could allow Jacob Fatu to turn babyface for the first time in his WWE career.

As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed.

Ad

Jacob Fatu could defend his US Title at WWE Backlash in a Fatal Four-Way match, according to Hall of Famer

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter feels The Samoan Werewolf will defend his US Title in a Fatal Four-Way match at Backlash on May 10, 2025, after a recent segment. Last week on SmackDown, WWE teased a feud between Fatu, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Damian Priest.

Ad
"Yeah, it seems like they're setting up a [Fatal] Four-Way match, with LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre going for the US Title. If that happens, it should be a great match," Apter said on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Q&A. (5:25 - 5:36)
Ad

On the SmackDown after WrestleMania, LA Knight and Drew McIntyre fought in a number one contenders match for Jacob's WWE United States Title. However, Damian Priest interfered in the contest, causing a DQ finish in favor of McIntyre.

In the end, Fatu took out McIntyre, Priest, and LA Knight. It will be interesting to see if the company books a four-way title match between the stars for Backlash.

About the author
Mohammad Bilal

Mohammad Bilal

Twitter icon

Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.

Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications