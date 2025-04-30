Huge plans for Jacob Fatu at WWE Backlash 2025 (Exclusive)

Jacob Fatu recently won his first singles title in WWE, the United States Championship. After dethroning LA Knight, WWE has huge plans for him at Backlash 2025.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Q&A, one of the questions asked was whether Jacob Fatu is expected to have a US Title defense at Backlash 2025. Bill Apter, the long-time wrestling veteran, said he was told there was a title defense, but he was unclear about his opponents.

JoeyVotes chimed in and stated that a Fatal Four-Way title match between Jacob Fatu, LA Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest is expected to be added to the Backlash 2025 card.

"Yeah it seems like they're setting up a [Fatal] Four-Way match, with LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre going for the US Title. If that happens it should be a great match." (From 5:25 - 5:36)

You can watch the full video below:

Jacob Fatu's real-life Bloodline connection may not have a match at Backlash 2025

Jacob Fatu might be expected to be a key part of the Backlash 2025 card, but the same may not be the case for his real-life Bloodline member Naomi. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has been on the hottest run of her career so far, turning heel and gaining credibility from the WWE Universe after the work she has put in for the Jade Cargill storyline.

On SmackDown after WrestleMania 41, Jade Cargill decided she was ready to move on and confronted WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. However, Naomi came out and took care of business again, letting Cargill know that she wasn't letting go just yet. Meanwhile, the WWE Women's Champion was taken out by the returning Nia Jax, who could be next in line for a title shot.

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out, but according to JoeyVotes, Naomi vs. Jade Cargill 2 isn't expected to be added to the Backlash 2025 card. They certainly deserve the spot, but they could just as easily have a huge stipulation match in the main event of SmackDown in the near future.

Naomi also stated on The Bella/Garcia Twins' podcast that she has been pressured by her biological clock as she desires to have children with her husband, Jimmy Uso, who is directly connected to Jacob Fatu as they are first cousins.

This means that Naomi could be done with WWE sooner rather than later.

