Is Naomi leaving WWE? What we know after heartbreaking health update

Naomi is one of the most popular stars in the WWE women's division and has had an incredible career so far. However, the former Women's Champion dropped a bombshell revelation during a recent interview on The Nikki and Brie Show. She discussed her health issues and mentioned that she would need to step away from wrestling. This revelation was enough to leave the internet buzzing with questions.

Ad

For those wondering, Naomi is not leaving WWE. During her appearance on the show, the 37-year-old revealed that she wants to have children. However, a potential concern is her health issues, which may not allow her that if time passes. The Glow said that she felt pressured by her biological clock and that she needed to make that big decision soon.

The former Women's Champion disclosed that she would have to step away from wrestling soon if she planned to have kids. However, even if she steps away, Naomi would remain under contract with WWE. There have been several instances when superstars took breaks to start families and returned to in-ring action once they fully recovered from the aftereffects of maternity.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Well, the same can be said for The Glow. There is a chance that she might take a leave to prioritize her health and have children. However, the 37-year-old would still remain part of the Stamford-based promotion.

Will Naomi be taken off WWE TV before Backlash 2025?

Ever since The Glow revealed the idea of stepping away from in-ring action, speculation has arisen about when it might happen. The WWE Universe has been buzzing with that question, wondering whether her potential break is on the horizon.

Ad

However, the chances of the former Women's Champion going on hiatus before Backlash 2025 are very low. Naomi was seen on last week's episode of SmackDown, where she attacked Jade Cargill. It was a clear message that she was not finished with The Storm.

With their rivalry far from over, The Glow is expected to be an active part of the roster for now. It does not seem likely that she will step away anytime soon. However, there is a possibility that it could happen after this year's SummerSlam or next year after WrestleMania 42.

However, nothing can be said for sure at this moment. Only time will tell what Naomi has in store. For now, she is expected to settle her unfinished business with Cargill, which could lead to another match between them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More