6 active WWE superstars we haven't seen much of lately

Some key well tenured WWE Superstars haven't been seen much on television in recent weeks.

Darren Paltrowitz SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jun 2018, 21:35 IST 5.42K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Zack Ryder and other WWE Superstars in Paris, France

While there are dozens of superstars signed to Raw at any given time and dozens more signed to SmackDown, sometimes five hours of weekly programming is still not enough to incorporate all of the contracted WWE talent into proper storylines.

Currently, there are a fair number of WWE Superstars who we have not been seeing much in terms of storylines or weekly television appearances as of late. That is without factoring in part-time talent, like The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar. It also goes without considering injured or soon-to-return talent, like Dean Ambrose, Jason Jordan, Randy Orton, Epico Colon, Tamina or Sami Zayn.

Below are six current and active WWE Superstars who we have not been seeing much of lately on WWE's television programming.

#1 John Cena

John Cena is a 16-time world champion within the WWE, and someone who will go down as one of the all time greatest of the wrestling business.

His last major WWE feud was as part of Wrestlemania 34 when he challenged The Undertaker and ultimately lost in a quick match. Cena has wrestled once since then, appearing as part of the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia in a victory against Triple H.

While Cena has not been seen or referenced much recently within WWE on-air programming, he has been no stranger to television.

Cena has been seen within Total Bellas, and related to that, he has been making regular media appearances as tabloids guess whether he and Nikki Bella are still romantically involved. He has also been attached to a variety of film and television projects, which is presumably what called for his in-ring hiatus from the WWE.

Cena currently holds the distinction of not being drafted to a particular WWE brand. He is notably not scheduled to be part of the big July 7th show at New York's Madison Square Garden at which the WWE is bringing out some big names, including Ronda Rousey and the aforementioned Undertaker. So it will be interesting to see when Cena returns to the WWE and with whom he is feuding.