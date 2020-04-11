6 Amazing facts you didn't know about John Cena

Cena once portrayed a "half-human, half-robot" character inside the ring.

What is John Cena's favorite video game series of all time?

One of Cena's first gimmicks was 'The Prototype'

John Cena is without a doubt one of the greatest to have set foot inside the squared circle. The 16-time World Champion has now used his successful career in wrestling to transition into a career as an actor.

Cena only wrestles occasionally for WWE now and wrestled Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36. Despite Cena slowly transitioning out of wrestling, he still has a lot to offer WWE even if his appearances are few and far between,

We decided to take a different kind of look at Cena today with some things fans may not know about Cena including his favourite video game series and his favourite anime among other things.

#6 The Prototype

Cena as The Prototype

Cena is one of the most successful pro wrestlers of all time. However, it could have all gone so wrong if he had persisted with one of Cena’s early gimmicks.

Early on in his career in UPW, Cena started portraying a half-human, half-robot character called The Prototype. In fact, when Cena made his first appearance in WWE during a dark match against Mikey Richardson, he was still billed as The Prototype.

Cena later had the following to say about the gimmick:

My first try was the Prototype which was half-man and half-machine & 100% ***p. I used this ability to talk rather monotone and would say things authoritative and just when I said I’d kick your ass at the fairgrounds on Sunday I would rewind it and say it again for you.

#5 Cena loves Japanese anime

One thing that a lot of fans may not know about ‘The Face That Runs The Place’ is that the man is actually a big fan of Japanese anime. Cena’s favourite anime film of all time is Fist of the North Star. You can check out Cena talking about his love for anime in the clip below:

