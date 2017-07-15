6 best Impact/GFW stars of today

Several stars have risen to the top ensuring Impact /GFW is just as competitive as it has ever been. Who is the best in the company?

@TheMarcMadison by Marc Madison Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jul 2017, 12:50 IST

Sydal is among the best wrestlers in Impact/GFW today

In its fifteen years plus history, Impact Wrestling has been home to some of the biggest and most notable names in wrestling past and present. Starting with names such as Samoa Joe, Kurt Angle, AJ Styles, Sting and Bobby Roode, they have had men that competed at such a that it was impossible to ignore their presence in the company. Similarly, their Knockouts division has been home to some of the biggest names in women's wrestling, featuring the likes of Gail Kim and Mickie James.

As the years have passed, performers have come and gone and the names that are the focal point of the company has changed.

However, even though many famous wrestlers may have left the company, there are still highly skilled men and women there today. People who have risen to the top and ensured Impact/GFW is just as competitive as it has ever been. Who is the best that TNA has to offer today? Which names stand out above the rest?

Here are the six best Impact/GFW stars today.

#6 Bobby Lashley

As a multi-time champion, Lashley continues to excel as one of the best wrestlers of Impact/GFW today

A former TNA champion, Bobby Lashley has excelled in the promotion as both a heel and a face. While his MMA career hasn't been as successful, he has managed to cross over there as well. Today he is as prominent a character as he was when he was in WWE, if not more so. While with WWE, Lashley captured the United States and ECW championships.

What is the most impressive about Lashley's career is, his ability to compete consistently at a high-level, against any and all competition. Despite recently losing the Impact/GFW world championship, he is still a perennial threat each and every time he is in the ring.

Though almost forty years old, he doesn't appear to be slowing down in either of his pursuits. During his thirteen-year career, Lashley has consistently shown fans just how good as he is.