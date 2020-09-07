Despite numerous memorable trios working for the promotion, the WWE has never introduced Six-Man Tag Team titles. Although, the belts could have been perfect for the Gang Warfare era of WWE, which saw factions like Nation of Domination, The Ministry of Darkness, The Corporation and D-Generation X.

In 1955, the NWA introduced the first-ever Six-Man Tag Team, or Trios, Championship alongside their singles titles and two-man tag team titles. The belt originated out of the NWA Mid-America region and was held by the likes of Yukon Eric, Jackie Fargo, Paul Orndorff, The Road Warriors and The Russians.

Today, Mexican promotions CMLL and AAA have trios belts. In Japan, NJPW has the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships and as does Dragon Gate. In the United States, only ROH has a Six-Man title that was introduced in 2016.

These days, there are fewer stables in the WWE but still a few three-man groups or stables that would be perfectly suited to holding or competing for a trios title if one was to be introduced.

Given that Vince McMahon, reportedly, isn't a big fan of stables and factions, it's highly unlikely that the promotion will introduce Six-Man titles. However, if it does, these would be stables and factions that suiting it best.

#6 The Hurt Business (WWE Monday Night RAW)

The Hurt Business has been a force to be recognized with on Raw and Raw Underground

One of the newest stables on this list, the Hurt Business is made up of three genuinely talented wrestling veterans in Shelton Benjamin, Bobby Lashley, and MVP.

The group has been an excellent part of the WWE Monday Night RAW roster, both in their feud with Apollo and dominant appearances on RAW Underground. The group is based off MVP's stable in TNA and ROH called the Beat Down Clan, which also included Kenny King, Samoa Joe, Low Ki, Hernandez, and Homicide.

Despite being a three-man group, they are being kept away from the more youthful RAW tag team division which includes the likes of the Street Profits, the Viking Raiders and Andrade & Garza. If WWE were to introduce Six-Man Tag Team Championships, The Hurt Business would be a great team to hold the belts first.