6 Best WWE Hardcore Champions

The WWF/E Hardcore Championship 1998-2002

The WWF/E Hardcore Championship came into existence on November 2, 1998, ostensibly as a comedy prop for Mankind, who was famous for his unique style of hardcore wrestling.

However, the popularity of hardcore wrestling in the United States at that point in time, due mainly to the influence of the Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) promotion led by Paul Heyman, influenced the WWF to follow suit and make hardcore wrestling a focal part of the promotion.

WWF owner, Vince McMahon shrewdly capitalised on the craze and the Hardcore Title soon became an important addition to the company's title ranks, until it was discontinued in summer 2002 when the popularity of the extreme style of wrestling had declined.

A look at the six very best Hardcore Champions during the belt's heyday:

#6 Big Boss Man

4th Hardcore Championship reign was the longest in the belt's history

The Big Boss Man became the second ever Hardcore Champion in the title's history when he defeated Mankind in a Ladder Match on the November 30, 1998 episode of Raw.

Boss Man reigned as Champion for a fortnight before dropping the title to New Age Outlaw, Road Dogg.

The former prison guard would not regain the belt until July 1999's Fully Loaded pay per view wherein he memorably defeated Al Snow after handcuffing him to a fence outside the arena, on the streets of Buffalo, New York.

Boss Man would trade the belt with Snow in a long series of matches, which included an infamous "Kennel from Hell" match at Unforgiven 1999, which was a calamity of an attraction which took place after the sadistic Boss Man had killed Snow's dog, Pepper and proceeded to unknowingly feed the poor animal to its owner.

That match that took place inside the Hell in a Cell structure and saw the dogs fail to obey their handler's instructions, therefore ensuring the bout was bereft of suspense.

Boss Man won his fourth (and final) Hardcore Championship from Snow on the October 12 episode of Smackdown.

This reign remains the longest in the title's history at 97 days. Boss Man's run as Champion was finally ended by Test on the January 17, 2000 episode of Raw.

Boss Man unquestionably was one of the most memorable title holders in the title's four-year history.

