6 Bold predictions for Jade Cargill's attacker on WWE SmackDown

Jade Cargill was attacked backstage during an episode of SmackDown back in November. Because of the attack, The Storm missed WarGames. Bayley took her spot, joining Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Iyo Sky, and Naomi.

The five women defeated Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, and Raquel Rodriguez. With no decisive footage of the attack (even with cameras everywhere), there weren't any developments until a few weeks ago.

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis showed a recording that didn't reveal anything other than Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez walking toward the scene of the crime.

With the Road to WrestleMania heating up, Cargill will soon return to the ring. Here are six bold predictions surrounding her attacker on SmackDown.

#6. Charlotte Flair didn't want Cargill taking her spot

While her return was announced a few weeks before the Royal Rumble, Charlotte Flair could have been healthy for several weeks beforehand. The Queen was injured in December 2023. Cargill was attacked in November 2024.

Charlotte Flair is usually overconfident and justifies her actions because she has won 14 World titles. While that is true, she could have felt threatened by Cargill as a physical specimen who could eventually take her spot.

By attacking The Storm while she was still out of action, it would have taken her name off the list of potential attackers. The two had a staredown on SmackDown when Cargill was deciding where to sign.

#5. The Meta Girls perpetrated the attack

Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson have been allied as the Meta Girls for a few years. They were part of Meta-Four with Oro Mensah and Noam Dar but have operated primarily as a tag team after Dar's injury.

The duo challenged for tag team gold on a few occasions, performing in front of the SmackDown audience. Legend also participated in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble.

Since the duo lost to Belair and Cargill in October, they could have made an impact another way by blindsiding Cargill backstage. Jackson recently stated they were looking to make noise on the main roster in 2025.

#4. Jade Cargill pretends she doesn't know what happened

With no other footage to go on, The Storm could return and pretend she doesn't remember what happened. AEW recently did this with Toni Storm, but it's a common trope on soap operas, and pro wrestling borrows from that genre all the time.

Cargill could play dumb for a few weeks to see if the attacker will reveal themselves. If she saw it coming, she could then give that person a chance to admit to the attack.

#3. The Wyatt Sicks make an immediate impact on SmackDown

Since fans haven't seen the Wyatt Sicks in months, they could have changed their tune. The group initially targeted stars who abused family or friends. The Miz, Chad Gable, and Xavier Woods all received warnings from the faction.

If the group turned heel in the interim, they could have targeted anyone and everyone. Cargill was relatively new when she joined WWE and arrived around the same time as the Wyatt Sicks.

Nikki Cross could have blindsided her backstage, leading to the fall on the car in the parking lot. It could partially explain why fans haven't seen either side in months.

#2. She may have tripped and fallen

While an unlikely possibility, there's every chance that Jade Cargill tripped backstage and fell on top of a car in the parking lot. No one saw what happened and the only video footage we've seen is from after the incident.

There weren't any updates around her condition and she hasn't spoken up much about the attack on social media. She has, however, continued to make her usual posts on the platforms as if nothing happened.

Cargill could be embarrassed and is playing it off like nothing happened. She may also blame someone like Morgan or Jax to take heat off of her own folly.

#1. Both Bianca AND Naomi perpetrated the attack

If Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are suspects, why can't Belair and Naomi also be on the list?? Cargill is one of the most imposing women in wrestling. It may take more than one person to move her from her spot.

The EST and Naomi were curious about the attack for about a week and should have hounded Nick Aldis during every episode of SmackDown. They didn't.

Even if Aldis came up short, they should have started their own investigation to get answers. It's too easy to blame the villains they were battling at the time of the attack.

With no developments in over three months and no investigation of their own, it could be revealed that two women, not one, perpetrated the attack on one of SmackDown's biggest threats.

