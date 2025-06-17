6 challengers for Women's World Champion IYO SKY following Liv Morgan's injury

With Liv Morgan out of action due to a dislocated shoulder suffered on RAW last night, WWE’s Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky suddenly finds herself without one of her top heel rivals. The two women, of course, had a confrontation on this week's show. But the road to SummerSlam and beyond is still wide open for Sky, who has a plethora of top-notch and dangerous challengers gunning for the top spot.

The RAW women's division is absolutely stacked with high-profile debuts and returns having taken place since WrestleMania. In this article, we shall explore six potential challengers to step up and face the Genius of the Sky over the coming months:

1. Rhea Ripley

Arguably the most high-profile and compelling feud IYO SKY could step into, a program with Rhea Ripley is inevitable. Though they’ve mostly coexisted, albeit contentiously, the simmering tension between them is undeniable, and it was on full display on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Their interactions, whether subtle backstage nods or crowd-splitting staredowns, hint at a rivalry waiting to erupt.

Both women have been top champions in recent times, and both exude distinct aura—Rhea as the brutal powerhouse, and Iyo Sky as the cunning yet lovable high-flyer.

The emotional stakes could be sky-high in a title feud between them, especially if Rhea is forced to confront her place in the RAW hierarchy after losing at WrestleMania. Just over the past two weeks, she has failed to earn World Title opportunities via Money in the Bank and the Queen of the Ring tournament.

Despite her immense popularity, her redemption arc might even force her to embrace the darkness within. Either way, this showdown could be one of the featured matches at SummerSlam or be saved for the main event of the all-women’s Evolution II PLE.

2. Roxanne Perez

Roxanne Perez is having her breakthrough year, and her recent wins on RAW, as well as an instant meaningful storyline with the Judgment Day, have cemented her as a future pillar of the women's division. As of now, she’s poised to face Jade Cargill in the QOTR semifinals—a massive test that could take her one step closer to a title shot at SummerSlam. Her technical prowess, agility, and sneaky heel persona make her a fantastic potential opponent for Iyo Sky.

Even if Perez doesn’t win the tournament, the road to a World Title match doesn’t end there. Triple H has shown considerable faith in her, and Perez represents the next generation of NXT excellence, making its mark on the main roster.

The Prodigy facing Iyo Sky, even in a non-title scenario at first, would be a bold move, and one that sends a message that WWE is serious about elevating young talent. The match itself could easily steal any show it’s placed on.

3. Asuka

The Empress of Tomorrow finally returned to action on RAW this week after a long hiatus due to an injury last year, and she instantly felt like a game-changer again. A former Damage CTRL member, Asuka’s ties with Iyo Sky are deeply personal. Their shared history goes back years, and a program between them would tap into that real-life respect and rivalry. But more importantly, Asuka offers something Sky hasn’t had to face as champion yet: a completely unorthodox, unpredictable, and vicious opponent who knows her inside out.

Depending on how WWE books her re-entry into the picture, Asuka could turn heel again to set up the match. Whether she wins QOTR or builds a separate story with Iyo Sky, this is a ready-made feud filled with emotion and high stakes.

A title run could also serve as a farewell tour of sorts for Asuka—one final dominant stretch before passing the torch. Either way, she’s a credible threat and someone Sky would have to dig deep to overcome.

4. Lyra Valkyria

After dropping the Intercontinental Championship to Becky Lynch, Lyra Valkyria’s next step is crucial. With Becky now engaged in a heated feud with Bayley, Lyra finds herself in a unique position: she’s already proven herself on the main roster and could easily transition into Women’s World Title contention. Her birdlike, graceful offense offers a stylistic contrast to Sky that fans would love to see.

WWE could book Valkyria in a few ways, either by adding Lyra into the Becky-Bayley picture in a Triple Threat at SummerSlam and waiting to pull the trigger on a feud with Iyo Sky, or by letting her jump into world title contention instantly. A match with Sky would feel fresh and different, a showcase of pure wrestling ability and storytelling without relying heavily on external drama. Meanwhile, a feud with Bayley and Becky Lynch, two trailblazers for Lyra's generation and the biggest of stars in WWE history, is by no means a "mid-card" story.

Triple H is clearly serious about pushing Lyra as a future star, and giving her a featured world title match, even in a losing effort, would be a significant vote of confidence. Right now, standing out in an absolutely stacked and explosive division is a testament to the former Intercontinental Champion's abilities.

5. Becky Lynch

Now holding the Women's Intercontinental Championship, Big Time Becks might be eyeing more. With her star power, history-making ambitions, and growing feud with Bayley, there’s a real chance Becky decides to become the first woman to hold the IC and World Titles simultaneously. And who better to target than Iyo Sky, someone Becky has yet to face in a true one-on-one feud. It’s a generational clash that could add another layer to Becky Lynch’s already storied career.

What’s more, Becky going after Iyo wouldn’t just be about collecting belts. It’s also about elevating the division. Lynch, as a double champion, brings instant prestige to both titles, and her presence would elevate Iyo Sky further just by proximity. Their feud could explore themes of veteran grit versus technical brilliance, star power versus substance, and experience versus tenacity. Even a short program leading to a high-profile SummerSlam or Evolution match would be enough to turn heads.

6. Stephanie Vaquer

Stephanie Vaquer is not just the future; she is WWE's next global megastar in waiting, and Triple H seems to know it. Vaquer’s charisma and aura are off the charts, and WWE fans, especially die-hard ones, are absolutely behind Vaquer. With a presence that commands attention without saying a word, and a wrestling IQ that feels decades beyond her experience, the former NXT Women's and North American Champion, in many ways, mirrors Iyo Sky.

But there’s a growing sense that La Primera may not just mirror Iyo Sky… she might surpass her. While Iyo is a technical marvel with speed and innovation on her side, Vaquer exudes a level of composure, charisma, and intensity that feels dangerous. She wrestles with the crispness of a surgeon and the aggression of a world-class striker. If WWE does indeed strap the rocket to her back—as many believe they will—then a collision course with Iyo Sky is both logical and highly compelling.

