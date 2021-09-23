6 former champions who failed to return to WWE's Women's Revolution 

The Women's Revolution dominated WWE for several years as the company finally pushed its female talent to the top of the roster.

The women had their first-ever Royal Rumble match in 2018, main-evented WrestleMania and even had their own all-female pay-per-view.

The revolution has allowed several WWE Hall of Famers and former Women's Champions to make their return to the ring. The likes of Molly Holly, Trish Stratus, Lita, Jacqueline, Ivory, and Torrie Wilson have all been able to make their mark on the revolution, but several women have missed out.

The following list looks at just six former Divas and Women's Champions who have not returned to be part of the Women's Revolution.

#6. Former WWE Women's Champion Jazz

After dropping out of college, Jazz opted to start a career in wrestling and landed in ECW in 1999. After the company went bankrupt, Jazz resurfaced in WWE in 2001.

Just months after her WWE debut, Jazz won the Women's Championship from Trish Stratus and became the final Champion under the 'WWF' banner. Jazz went on to win the Women's Championship for a second time the following year, before being released from the company in 2004 after it was revealed that the creative team had no plans for her.

Jazz remained in the business over the past 16 years and worked in several promotions, including AEW. She took part in the Women's Casino Battle Royal at All Out in 2019. Jazz is currently signed to IMPACT Wrestling and has been an active part of the Women's Division.

Jazz is a former Women's Champion who has failed to return to WWE in recent years despite remaining an active part of the business.

#5. Former WWE Women's Champion Layla

Layla came to WWE after winning the 2006 Diva Search and soon became both the Divas and Women's Champion. Layla and Michelle McCool became quite the formidable team before Layla defeated her partner in 2011 and forced her into retirement.

Layla was used sparingly in the years that followed and opted to retire from the business in 2016. The British star has since moved onto a career in real estate and has made it clear that she doesn't want to return to the ring.

Layla noted in several interviews that she is happy with what she achieved in WWE and has since closed the door to the squared circle.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy