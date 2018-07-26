6 Controversial Things That Will Happen At Summerslam

Get ready for your jaw to drop at this year's SummerSlam!

Eric Bischoff always said controversy created cash and while it doesn't always work out that way, there are others time that work out exactly like that. In fact, it sometimes works like clockwork and allows The WWE to control what the fans think, which is a very powerful weapon when trying to get them to like the overall product.

With that being said and Summerslam quickly approaching, here are controversial predictions for every match scheduled for the big four pay per view. Keep in mind that these are just opinions and you are free to have your own as well but try to take time to see the other side of things as well.

In the end, hopefully, you come away from the experience with a new perspective and use that to help form your own. As always let us know your thoughts about our list in the comments below and also be sure to tell us your predictions for the upcoming Summerslam pay per view!

#6 Carmella defeats Becky Lynch

How do you feel about Becky Lynch losing at Summerslam?

Becky Lynch has a lot of momentum built up after going on a winning streak and then making Carmella tap out on Smackdown Live, but can she parlay that into a title victory? While the easy answer to that is yes, especially with how bad Carmella's run is being perceived, it might not make sense to pull the trigger on a title change right now.

In fact, why not have another dirty finish that allows Carmella to keep the title and then save the title change for Evolution in October. Not only does that give more meaning to Becky Lynch's eventually crowning as champion, it also gives her a marquee event to do it at which will make fans more likely to watch.

In the end, it's not like a loss is going to affect Lynch all that much. It may even help fans get behind her more and more until a title change is inevitable. Of course, some might see that as ridiculous, especially since Lynch has been overlooked compared to her Horsewomen counterpart, but she does have an organic type following that could shoot her to the top.

