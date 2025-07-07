6 current & former WWE stars who need to be at Evolution 2

WWE's second-ever all-women's premium live event, Evolution 2, is set for July 13 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. There's a lot of criticism toward the preparations for the event, with some fans expressing disappointment in how the card has been built.

Ad

It's facing stiff competition from Beyonce's concert happening on the same night in the nearby Mercedes-Benz Stadium. While it's too late to change the date and venue, the card could be stronger by adding these current and former WWE Superstars.

#6. Giulia is the reigning Women's United States Champion

There are seven championships in the women's division on the main roster and NXT. Only two titles are not yet on the Evolution card - the Women's United States Championship and NXT Women's North American Championship.

Ad

Trending

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

Giulia won the title at Night of Champions by defeating Zelina Vega. There's still time to put her on the card, possibly in a rematch against Vega. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could also have a number one contender's match this Friday to finalize the bout.

#5. Saraya is currently a free agent

Ad

One of the matches on the Evolution card is the Battle Royal for a world title match at Clash in Paris. There are no announced participants just yet, but if WWE adds some big names such as Saraya, maybe it could help increase ticket sales.

Saraya, more famously known as Paige, is currently a free agent and is open to returning to WWE. She hasn't wrestled since October 2024, so an appearance in a less rigorous match like a Battle Royal could be a perfect way for her to come back.

Ad

#4. Chelsea Green did a lot of PR work for WWE and missed WrestleMania 41

While Chelsea Green will likely be part of the Battle Royal, it would have been better if she had a one-on-one match at Evolution. Green did a lot of PR work for the company before WrestleMania 41, only for her to not be part of the card.

Ad

One possible match for the former United States Champion is a shot to regain it against Giulia. Maybe Nick Aldis could book Zelina Vega vs. Chelsea Green in a number one contender's match, which could lead to a Triple Threat.

The only problem with that is the Women's Intercontinental Championship is getting defended in the same kind of match.

#3. Lita has an unfinished story with Trish Stratus

Ad

Nostalgia is one of WWE's most-used tools over the past decade to create new moments. Maybe they could do it one more time at Evolution, with Trish Stratus beating Tiffany Stratton to win the WWE Women's Championship.

Lita could enter the Battle Royal, winning it to earn a shot at a world title at Clash in Paris. This would set up Trish Stratus vs. Lita one last time, though some members of the WWE Universe wouldn't like legends taking opportunities away from younger stars.

Ad

#2. Asuka just returned from injury

Asuka returned from injury last month and went on to the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. She fell short against Jade Cargill, but she showed that she can still go against the best of them at 43.

While The Empress of Tomorrow will likely be part of the Battle Royal, it would have been better if she got the next shot at the Women's World Championship. She has a history with IYO SKY, and they could have torn the house down. Rhea Ripley's story about IYO being her Kryptonite is WrestleMania-worthy.

Ad

#1. AJ Lee recently teased a WWE return

Ad

Since CM Punk returned to WWE in November 2023, his wife, AJ Lee, has also been linked to a potential comeback. It hasn't happened yet, but the former Divas Champion dropped a massive tease last week. She shared a picture of herself wearing her iconic wrestling shoes.

If the company had announced her return beforehand, possibly for the Battle Royal, that might have helped the ticket sales for Evolution. She's one of the most influential female stars in history and deserves a spot at the second-ever all-women's PLE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!