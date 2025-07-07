6 current & former WWE stars who need to be at Evolution 2

WWE's second-ever all-women's premium live event, Evolution 2, is set for July 13 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. There's a lot of criticism toward the preparations for the event, with some fans expressing disappointment in how the card has been built.
It's facing stiff competition from Beyonce's concert happening on the same night in the nearby Mercedes-Benz Stadium. While it's too late to change the date and venue, the card could be stronger by adding these current and former WWE Superstars.
#6. Giulia is the reigning Women's United States Champion
There are seven championships in the women's division on the main roster and NXT. Only two titles are not yet on the Evolution card - the Women's United States Championship and NXT Women's North American Championship.
15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!
Giulia won the title at Night of Champions by defeating Zelina Vega. There's still time to put her on the card, possibly in a rematch against Vega. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could also have a number one contender's match this Friday to finalize the bout.
#5. Saraya is currently a free agent
One of the matches on the Evolution card is the Battle Royal for a world title match at Clash in Paris. There are no announced participants just yet, but if WWE adds some big names such as Saraya, maybe it could help increase ticket sales.
Saraya, more famously known as Paige, is currently a free agent and is open to returning to WWE. She hasn't wrestled since October 2024, so an appearance in a less rigorous match like a Battle Royal could be a perfect way for her to come back.
#4. Chelsea Green did a lot of PR work for WWE and missed WrestleMania 41
While Chelsea Green will likely be part of the Battle Royal, it would have been better if she had a one-on-one match at Evolution. Green did a lot of PR work for the company before WrestleMania 41, only for her to not be part of the card.
One possible match for the former United States Champion is a shot to regain it against Giulia. Maybe Nick Aldis could book Zelina Vega vs. Chelsea Green in a number one contender's match, which could lead to a Triple Threat.
The only problem with that is the Women's Intercontinental Championship is getting defended in the same kind of match.
#3. Lita has an unfinished story with Trish Stratus
Nostalgia is one of WWE's most-used tools over the past decade to create new moments. Maybe they could do it one more time at Evolution, with Trish Stratus beating Tiffany Stratton to win the WWE Women's Championship.
Lita could enter the Battle Royal, winning it to earn a shot at a world title at Clash in Paris. This would set up Trish Stratus vs. Lita one last time, though some members of the WWE Universe wouldn't like legends taking opportunities away from younger stars.
#2. Asuka just returned from injury
Asuka returned from injury last month and went on to the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. She fell short against Jade Cargill, but she showed that she can still go against the best of them at 43.
While The Empress of Tomorrow will likely be part of the Battle Royal, it would have been better if she got the next shot at the Women's World Championship. She has a history with IYO SKY, and they could have torn the house down. Rhea Ripley's story about IYO being her Kryptonite is WrestleMania-worthy.
#1. AJ Lee recently teased a WWE return
Since CM Punk returned to WWE in November 2023, his wife, AJ Lee, has also been linked to a potential comeback. It hasn't happened yet, but the former Divas Champion dropped a massive tease last week. She shared a picture of herself wearing her iconic wrestling shoes.
If the company had announced her return beforehand, possibly for the Battle Royal, that might have helped the ticket sales for Evolution. She's one of the most influential female stars in history and deserves a spot at the second-ever all-women's PLE.
Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!