6 current superstars who had never wrestled before WWE

WWE's Performance Center has played a huge role in creating the next generation of professional wrestlers. Whilst there has been a lot of bad press surrounding the PC in recent years, there is also a lot of good that the facilities have been able to achieve.

Many current and former superstars are complete products of the Performance Center and were solely trained by the company. These stars had never stepped foot in a wrestling ring before the company took a gamble.

Interestingly, many of these stars have gone on to become some of the biggest wrestlers in the company over the past decade, which proves that WWE has a bright future ahead of them if they focus on creating their own stars.

In this list, let's take a look at 6 current WWE Superstars who had never wrestled before joining Vince McMahon's company:

#6. Current WWE SmackDown Superstar Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin was pushing for a career in the NFL whilst growing up, but after being released by The Cardinals in 2011, he embarked on a wrestling career instead.

Corbin was signed by the company in August 2012 and was incredibly able to make his live event debut just two months later in October.

It wasn't until two years later that Corbin was able to make his debut on TV as a babyface at NXT Takeover: Fatal Four-Way. Over the past seven years, Corbin has climbed up through the ranks and even captured the Money in the Bank contract.

Corbin has also gone through several name changes in recent years, from Baron Corbin to King Corbin and now Happy Corbin.

#5. WWE RAW Superstar Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan has noted throughout her feud with Becky Lynch that she was a fan of the business growing up. The former NXT Superstar was spotted whilst working out in a gym in Wyckoff, New Jersey in 2014.

Ahead of signing with the company, Morgan had only competed in backyard matches against her siblings and had no professional training since she went on to work as a professional cheerleader.

She was signed in October 2014 and made her debut exactly a year later under the ring name "Marley." Morgan is currently part of the RAW Women's Championship picture and recently lost to Becky Lynch at WWE Day 1.

