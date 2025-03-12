6 Current WWE champions who are in danger of missing WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is just a few weeks away, and the WWE Universe is thrilled for this year's Shows of the Shows. World title matches have already been announced for the grand event, and more bouts are expected to be added to the card soon.

Despite being champions, some prominent names are in danger of missing WrestleMania 41. In this article, we will look at six current champions who might miss The Showcase of the Immortals in Las Vegas.

#6 & #5 Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are the WWE Tag Team Champions on SmackDown. However, DIY doesn't have a concrete storyline heading into 'Mania, which means they might miss WrestleMania 41.

If WWE wants to keep the duo off the WrestleMania card, the company could book their title defense on the SmackDown before 'Mania. This could be similar to how the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal takes place on the blue show before 'Mania instead of being held on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#4 & #3 Erik and Ivar

Erik and Ivar are the World Tag Team Champions and part of the RAW roster. However, their condition is also similar to that of DIY, and due to this, there are high chances of them missing WrestleMania.

The rationale behind The War Raiders possibly missing WrestleMania 41 could be due to a lack of spots on the show's card. Hence, WWE might have no choice but not to book a World Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania this year.

#2 & #1 Chelsea Green & Lyra Valkyria are also expected to miss WWE WrestleMania 41

Chelsea Green and Lyra Valkyria are the mid-card women's champions in the Stamford-based promotion. The Women's United States Championship is on the shoulders of Green, whereas Lyra holds the Women's Intercontinental Title. However, both the champions are expected to miss WrestleMania 41 and are currently directionless heading into The Show of Shows.

The introduction of mid-card titles and the tournaments to crown the inaugural titleholders generated buzz among fans. Since then, there has arguably been no major progress in either of the title pictures. This leaves Chelsea and Lyra in danger of missing this year's Showcase of the Immortals.

WWE may prefer big names for its WrestleMania card and leave the Women's United States and Intercontinental Title matches off the show.

