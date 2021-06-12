6 Current WWE superstars who should be in a Championship feud but aren't

It's often hard for WWE to pick which superstar needs to be in the title picture. On one hand, the opponent could simply be a "filler" for the Champion to extend their title reign, and on the other, there are serious challengers.

The latter is divided into those who could dethrone the Champion, and those who might just fall short, but have bigger plans ahead. This list focuses on five current WWE Superstars who should be involved in a Championship feud but aren't.

#6. Cesaro - Removed from the WWE Universal title picture?

Cesaro was the first man to confront Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 37

Cesaro has been a superstar that fans have wanted to see on the receiving end of a push since 2014. He's made strides in WWE, but it seems as though the higher-ups, including Vince McMahon, never saw the potential he had, at least until 2021.

It was in 2015 when fans started to be more vocal about their desire to see Cesaro rise to the top, thanks to his incredible match with John Cena and the momentum it gave him.

Between the summer of 2016 and early 2019, Cesaro formed a team with Sheamus and they were known as The Bar, becoming one of the top tag teams in WWE. Championship success followed the duo, but they quietly disbanded after WrestleMania 35 when Sheamus took an extensive hiatus.

2021, however, has been a different year for Cesaro. Daniel Bryan helped elevate Cesaro in the first couple of months of this year, and The Swiss Superman finally emerged as a World Championship challenger post-WrestleMania, where he had the biggest victory of his career against Seth Rollins.

Cesaro challenged for the Universal Title at WWE Backlash. He was never going to beat Roman Reigns and win the Universal title, but the fact that he finally headlined a pay-per-view in a world title bout against WWE's biggest star speaks volumes about how far he's come.

He seemed to be set for a rematch against Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell, but that direction has potentially changed after rumors emerged about Rey Mysterio challenging for the Universal title next.

Cesaro is a better opponent than Rey Mysterio at this stage, but the feud with Seth Rollins may have temporarily taken him out of the picture.

